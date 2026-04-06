MEXICO — The board of directors at Region 9 School of Applied Technology approved the proposed 2027 secondary budget of $2.9 million. It’s an increase of nearly 12%, or about $300,000.

Also at its meeting April 1 the board approved the proposed FY27 adult education budget of $417,000, a reduction of 1.6%, or $4,600.

Residents in the 16 towns served by Region 9 will vote on the budgets at the school, 377 River Road, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

The rise of the secondary budget is due in part to an increase in the number of students at the school, which offers 16 programs. As of October 2025, there were 274 students, 54 more than last year and up 72 from two years ago.

With this budget, the total assessment will increase by $46,544 to $221,154 for Rumford-based Regional School Unit 10; by $50,664 to $121,746 for Bethel-based MSAD 44; and $65,145 to $160,995 for Dixfield-based RSU 56.

The 16 towns served by Region 9 are Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Hanover, Dixfield, Canton, Carthage, Peru, Bethel, Newry, Greenwood, Woodstock, Andover, Byron, Gilead and Upton.

In other business, directors voted that the Early Childhood Education program, which recently relocated to the new Mountain Valley Community School, is going to be brought back to the Region 9 building, where it had been housed. They said they prefer this program be held in the same building as the other programs.

The end-of-year celebration for the seniors at Region 9 will be Thursday, May 28, at the school.