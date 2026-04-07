JAY — Annalaya Spear, a senior at Spruce Mountain High School, has been selected to receive the 2026 Principal’s Award, school officials announced March 31.
The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, recognizes a high school senior for outstanding academic achievement and citizenship.
Principal TJ Plourde said Spear, the Class of 2026 valedictorian, demonstrates strong scholarship, leadership and character. He described her as a role model for peers and a positive representative of the school community.
Spear said she was honored to receive the recognition and credited her teachers, family and classmates for their support.
In addition to her academic performance, Spear has volunteered in school and community activities. She plans to attend the University of New England following graduation.
Spear and other award recipients are scheduled to attend an honors luncheon April 11 at Jeff’s Catering, where students will be recognized and scholarships awarded.
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