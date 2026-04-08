FARMINGTON — The Farmington Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. April 14 at the Farmington Town Office to formally accept the resignation of Regional School Unit 9 board member Lance Harvell and decide whether to hold an election to fill the vacancy at the May 11 annual town meeting.
Harvell resigned effective immediately, citing his wife’s employment within the school district and his application for substitute teaching as reasons for stepping down, according to his resignation letter.
State election timelines may allow the seat to be filled by voters at the upcoming town meeting rather than by appointment.
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