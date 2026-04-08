FARMINGTON — The Farmington Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. April 14 at the Farmington Town Office to formally accept the resignation of Regional School Unit 9 board member Lance Harvell and decide whether to hold an election to fill the vacancy at the May 11 annual town meeting.

Harvell resigned effective immediately, citing his wife’s employment within the school district and his application for substitute teaching as reasons for stepping down, according to his resignation letter.

Lance Harvell of Farmington has resigned from the RSU 9 board, citing his wife’s employment within the school system and his own application for substitute teaching as reasons for stepping down. The resignation, effective immediately, will be considered by the Farmington Select Board at an April 14 meeting, where officials will also decide whether to hold a special election to fill the seat. (Courtesy photo)