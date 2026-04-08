JAY — Annalaya Spear, a senior at Spruce Mountain High School, has been selected to receive the 2026 Principal’s Award, recognizing her academic achievement and citizenship.
The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is presented annually to a graduating senior who demonstrates strong scholarship, leadership and character.
Spear, the valedictorian of the class of 2026, has been recognized for her academic performance and involvement in her school and community. She has also volunteered her time to support various school and community initiatives and plans to continue her education at the University of New England.
Spear, along with other award recipients across the state, will be recognized at an honors luncheon scheduled for April 11 at Jeff’s Catering, where students will receive plaques and be considered for scholarship awards.
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