1 min read

JAY — Annalaya Spear, a senior at Spruce Mountain High School, has been selected to receive the 2026 Principal’s Award, recognizing her academic achievement and citizenship.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is presented annually to a graduating senior who demonstrates strong scholarship, leadership and character.

Spear, the valedictorian of the class of 2026, has been recognized for her academic performance and involvement in her school and community. She has also volunteered her time to support various school and community initiatives and plans to continue her education at the University of New England.

Spear, along with other award recipients across the state, will be recognized at an honors luncheon scheduled for April 11 at Jeff’s Catering, where students will receive plaques and be considered for scholarship awards.

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

Join the Conversation

Please your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.