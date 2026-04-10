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A moose statue stands outside Long Green Variety along Route 4 in Livermore Falls on April 6, where regular gas was posted at $3.99 per gallon. (Rebecca RIchard/Staff writer)
Gas prices are posted at $3.91 per gallon at the Cumberland Farms in Livermore Falls on April 6, reflecting rising fuel costs across western Maine. The station’s sign advertises member pricing slightly lower, while regular prices remain near the $4 mark. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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