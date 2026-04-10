Dan Rhodes and his son cross-country ski with their dog along a snowy trail in Kingfield, reflecting the everyday outdoor access and family connection explored in the High Peaks Alliance op-ed series. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance)

The Farmington-based High Peaks Alliance has launched a six-part op-ed series focused on life, community and public access in Maine’s High Peaks region, beginning with a contribution from Kingfield resident Dan Rhodes.

In the first installment, “Lessons of the Land and Access Today and Tomorrow,” Rhodes reflects on his family’s decision to settle in western Maine after years of moving, describing the region’s rivers, forests and mountains as central to their sense of home.

Dan Rhodes and his son walk hand in hand along a snow-covered trail in the High Peaks region, illustrating the connection to land and family life described in the Alliance’s op-ed series. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance)

Rhodes writes that the landscape offers both solitude and connection, from quiet moments in the woods to encounters with others who share knowledge of local trails and wildlife. As his young son explores new trails, Rhodes describes the land as a “teacher,” shaping both perspective and experience.

He also emphasizes that access to these places is not guaranteed. Areas such as the Perham Stream Birding Trail in Franklin County, he writes, remain open through the cooperation of landowners and conservation groups.

High Peaks Alliance works with landowners and recreational users to keep land open for activities, including hiking, biking, snowmobiling, fishing and hunting, with a focus on maintaining access and long-term protection.

Among its initiatives is the proposed conservation of Walrath Woods in Strong, a 120-acre property along the Sandy River. The plan would preserve 1.7 miles of riverfront and reopen a one-mile trail for public use, creating what would be the longest uninterrupted stretch of publicly accessible Sandy River in the area.

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The property has long supported activities such as fishing, deer and turkey hunting, and fiddlehead foraging. State biologists have also identified the area as important habitat for Atlantic salmon, with spawning activity documented over multiple years.

The project is expected to cost about $375,000, covering land acquisition, environmental review, trail work and ongoing stewardship. About $210,000 has been secured, with additional funding still being sought.

The effort is part of a broader push to address a shortage of permanently conserved land in Franklin County, where protected acreage falls below state and national averages. The project would also expand nearby recreation opportunities for Strong residents, with trails accessible in multiple seasons for activities such as hiking and winter travel.

In addition to conservation work, the Alliance is recruiting for its 2026 Recreation Rangers program, a seasonal workforce initiative focused on trail maintenance and public land stewardship. Positions include trail crew members, an assistant crew leader and public lands stewards working across the High Peaks region.

Future installments of the op-ed series will continue to explore daily life, outdoor recreation and the role of public access in Western Maine communities.