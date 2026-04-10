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The rope tow at Spruce Mountain Ski Slope in Jay sits idle April 5 as only scattered patches of snow remain. Warming temperatures and exposed ground mark a clear shift away from winter operations. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)
A view up the rope tow line at Spruce Mountain shows thinning snow coverage April 5 and widening areas of bare ground. The fading snowpack signals the close of the ski season as spring conditions take hold. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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