FARMINGTON — As April 20 approaches, a date widely recognized as “4/20” in cannabis culture, the plethora of cannabis retail stores in Farmington and Wilton are ready.
There are a dozen or so recreational stores and a larger network of medical caregiver storefronts clustered along Route 2 and nearby roads.
Farmington in particular hosts recreational dispensaries alongside several medical storefronts, while Wilton contributes a cluster of medical caregiver operations, reinforcing the area’s role as a regional access point for western Maine.
The term “4/20” traces to a group of California high school students in the early 1970s and has since evolved into an informal cannabis holiday often associated with increased retail activity and promotions.
The day’s impact is felt statewide.
Kaspar Heinrici, chief executive officer of SeaWeed Co.’s recreational store in South Portland, described 4/20 as the industry’s peak.
“4/20 is the biggest holiday of the year in cannabis, bigger than the December holiday season, Fourth of July weekend or any other,” Heinrici said. “Compared to a typical day or weekend it is typically the single biggest day or weekend of sales.”
He said customer traffic can surge significantly.
“Traffic can triple on 4/20,” Heinrici said, noting that regular customers often stock up while bringing along friends who may be new to cannabis.
He added that product trends remain consistent, with flower and pre-rolls leading sales, followed by vape cartridges and edibles, which often see an added boost during promotions. Retailers commonly offer discounts tied to purchase thresholds and limited-time specials to mark the occasion.
Some retailers also pair promotions with events such as food trucks, live music, community vendors and raffles supporting local organizations; customers are encouraged to check store websites or Facebook pages for current offers, including discounted medical cards.
Medical marijuana is available to patients with a valid medical card and is typically sold through caregiver storefronts or licensed dispensaries. Medical products may allow higher potency limits, can include a broader range of formulations and are generally taxed at a lower rate.
Medical marijuana is often significantly less expensive than recreational cannabis in Maine, due in part to lower taxes and a more flexible caregiver market. Medical purchases are subject to about a 5.5% sales tax, compared to roughly 10% plus additional excise costs in the recreational market, which can increase retail prices.
An ounce of medical cannabis in Maine commonly ranges from roughly $230 to $280 depending on quality. Recreational ounces often trend higher, frequently approaching or exceeding $280 depending on the retailer and product tier. In practice, patients may find even lower prices through caregiver storefronts and bulk deals, with some medical ounces advertised well under $150.
In practice, many communities, including Farmington and Wilton, have more medical storefronts than recreational stores because Maine’s caregiver system allows small-scale operators to run retail-style businesses.
FARMINGTON
Blue Sky – Medical
361 Wilton Road, 207-778-0726
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to5:30 p.m.
Flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates
Blue Sky – Recreational
104 Fairbanks Road, 207-578-7328
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full retail menu including flower, pre-rolls, edibles and concentrates
Canna Cabana – Medical
184 Farmington Falls Road, Ste. 1, 207-491-2210
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Flower, edibles, concentrates, vape products
Canna Cabana – Recreational
216 Wilton Road, Unit A, 207-491-3301
Hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Full retail menu including flower, edibles, concentrates and pre-rolls
Caniba – Medical
232 Broadway, 207-578-2102
Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Flower, extracts, vapes
Cannabis Seed Bank of Maine – Recreational
502 Wilton Road, 207-860-2808
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays
Seeds, clones and cultivation supplies for home growers
Leafwell (Medical Card Services)
232 Broadway
Hours: Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Provides telehealth consultations for medical marijuana certification, with same-day digital approval for dispensary use
Full Bloom Hydroponics
502 Wilton Road
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sundays
Seeds, clones (when available), grow equipment and smoking accessories, serving home cultivators preparing for the spring growing season
WILTON
Cannatopia – Medical
375 U.S. Route 2, 207-516-1001
Hours: Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Flower, edibles, concentrates and pre-rolls
MarijuanaVille – Medical
3 Bryant Road, 207-516-1422
Hours: Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Flower, pre-rolls and edibles
Earth Keeper Cannabis – Medical
55 Cemetery Road, Unit 1, 207-645-9900
Hours: Monday-Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sundays
Organically grown flower, edibles and CBD products
The Honeycomb Farm – Medical
844 U.S. Route 2, 207-500-6359
Hours: Opens 10 a.m., closed Sundays
In-house cultivated flower and concentrates
For some consumers, retail cannabis is not the only option. Maine law also allows adults to grow a limited number of cannabis plants at home, creating an alternative to store purchases. Cultivating at home can offer greater control over growing conditions, including soil inputs and pest management, as well as the ability to select specific genetics. Local retailers such as Full Bloom Hydroponics support that approach by providing seeds, equipment and supplies for small-scale home grows, particularly as the spring season begins.
Medical caregiver storefront hours may vary, and customers are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability. Additional caregivers operate in the area without storefront locations, often serving patients directly.
Readers seeking a medical caregiver can find program information through the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy or begin the certification process through services such as Leafwell. Because Maine does not maintain a centralized public directory of caregivers, many patients locate providers through local referrals, community networks or by inquiring at area dispensaries.
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