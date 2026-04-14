Blue Sky is one of several cannabis retailers along the Route 2 corridor in Farmington and Wilton. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

FARMINGTON — As April 20 approaches, a date widely recognized as “4/20” in cannabis culture, the plethora of cannabis retail stores in Farmington and Wilton are ready.

There are a dozen or so recreational stores and a larger network of medical caregiver storefronts clustered along Route 2 and nearby roads.

Farmington in particular hosts recreational dispensaries alongside several medical storefronts, while Wilton contributes a cluster of medical caregiver operations, reinforcing the area’s role as a regional access point for western Maine.

The term “4/20” traces to a group of California high school students in the early 1970s and has since evolved into an informal cannabis holiday often associated with increased retail activity and promotions.

The day’s impact is felt statewide.

Kaspar Heinrici, chief executive officer of SeaWeed Co.’s recreational store in South Portland, described 4/20 as the industry’s peak.

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“4/20 is the biggest holiday of the year in cannabis, bigger than the December holiday season, Fourth of July weekend or any other,” Heinrici said. “Compared to a typical day or weekend it is typically the single biggest day or weekend of sales.”

He said customer traffic can surge significantly.

“Traffic can triple on 4/20,” Heinrici said, noting that regular customers often stock up while bringing along friends who may be new to cannabis.

Cannabis flower is displayed for sale at a local medical marijuana store in 2022 in Lewiston. On April 20, commonly known as “4/20,” an informal holiday celebrated by cannabis users, stores will offer special pricing and discounts on some products. (Russ Dillingham/Staff Photographer) Purchase this image

He added that product trends remain consistent, with flower and pre-rolls leading sales, followed by vape cartridges and edibles, which often see an added boost during promotions. Retailers commonly offer discounts tied to purchase thresholds and limited-time specials to mark the occasion.

Some retailers also pair promotions with events such as food trucks, live music, community vendors and raffles supporting local organizations; customers are encouraged to check store websites or Facebook pages for current offers, including discounted medical cards.

Medical marijuana is available to patients with a valid medical card and is typically sold through caregiver storefronts or licensed dispensaries. Medical products may allow higher potency limits, can include a broader range of formulations and are generally taxed at a lower rate.

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Medical marijuana is often significantly less expensive than recreational cannabis in Maine, due in part to lower taxes and a more flexible caregiver market. Medical purchases are subject to about a 5.5% sales tax, compared to roughly 10% plus additional excise costs in the recreational market, which can increase retail prices.

An ounce of medical cannabis in Maine commonly ranges from roughly $230 to $280 depending on quality. Recreational ounces often trend higher, frequently approaching or exceeding $280 depending on the retailer and product tier. In practice, patients may find even lower prices through caregiver storefronts and bulk deals, with some medical ounces advertised well under $150.

In practice, many communities, including Farmington and Wilton, have more medical storefronts than recreational stores because Maine’s caregiver system allows small-scale operators to run retail-style businesses.

FARMINGTON

Blue Sky – Medical

361 Wilton Road, 207-778-0726

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to5:30 p.m.

Flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates

Blue Sky – Recreational

104 Fairbanks Road, 207-578-7328

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full retail menu including flower, pre-rolls, edibles and concentrates

Canna Cabana – Medical

184 Farmington Falls Road, Ste. 1, 207-491-2210

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Flower, edibles, concentrates, vape products

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Canna Cabana – Recreational

216 Wilton Road, Unit A, 207-491-3301

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full retail menu including flower, edibles, concentrates and pre-rolls

Caniba – Medical

232 Broadway, 207-578-2102

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Flower, extracts, vapes

Cannabis Seed Bank of Maine – Recreational

502 Wilton Road, 207-860-2808

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays

Seeds, clones and cultivation supplies for home growers

Leafwell (Medical Card Services)

232 Broadway

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Provides telehealth consultations for medical marijuana certification, with same-day digital approval for dispensary use

Full Bloom Hydroponics

502 Wilton Road

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sundays

Seeds, clones (when available), grow equipment and smoking accessories, serving home cultivators preparing for the spring growing season

WILTON

Cannatopia – Medical

375 U.S. Route 2, 207-516-1001

Hours: Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Flower, edibles, concentrates and pre-rolls

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MarijuanaVille – Medical

3 Bryant Road, 207-516-1422

Hours: Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Flower, pre-rolls and edibles

Earth Keeper Cannabis – Medical

55 Cemetery Road, Unit 1, 207-645-9900

Hours: Monday-Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sundays

Organically grown flower, edibles and CBD products

The Honeycomb Farm – Medical

844 U.S. Route 2, 207-500-6359

Hours: Opens 10 a.m., closed Sundays

In-house cultivated flower and concentrates

For some consumers, retail cannabis is not the only option. Maine law also allows adults to grow a limited number of cannabis plants at home, creating an alternative to store purchases. Cultivating at home can offer greater control over growing conditions, including soil inputs and pest management, as well as the ability to select specific genetics. Local retailers such as Full Bloom Hydroponics support that approach by providing seeds, equipment and supplies for small-scale home grows, particularly as the spring season begins.

Medical caregiver storefront hours may vary, and customers are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability. Additional caregivers operate in the area without storefront locations, often serving patients directly.

Readers seeking a medical caregiver can find program information through the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy or begin the certification process through services such as Leafwell. Because Maine does not maintain a centralized public directory of caregivers, many patients locate providers through local referrals, community networks or by inquiring at area dispensaries.