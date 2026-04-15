Good Samaritan Missionary Services board of trustees greet the community at the soup kitchen’s open house April 10. From left are Judy Sanborn, President Michelle Williams, Secretary Kim White, Kathy Touchette and Barbara Arsenault. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

MEXICO — If everything goes to plan, a Mexico woman’s new soup kitchen could open April 20 at 33 Roxbury Road.

Owner Michelle Williams has been at odds with the Select Board, claiming state officials told her she does not need the permits that the town said she must have before she can open the doors.

During a debate at the Select Board meeting April 7, Fire Chief Mat Theriault, also the town’s code enforcement officer, said Williams has not applied for approval from the planning board, a kitchen inspection from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) or a certificate of occupancy.

Board Chairman Richie Philbrick said Williams has to follow the same protocol that every new business in Mexico has had to follow, which means she needs planning board approval. The board is expected to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, in the Calvin Lyons Meeting Room at the Mexico Town Hall.

At a community open house held by the nonprofit April 10, there were tents and tables outside and a buffet inside because the occupancy permit has not been granted by the town yet.

Williams said she took the initiative and invited Theriault to attend to look around. She noted she also made sure the soup kitchen is on the agenda for a permit from the planning board.

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“I already did the walk-through with (Theriault). He says everything is fine,” she said.

Theriault said his tentative plan is to be at April 16 planning board meeting. “I’ll see her (Williams) there, and then Friday morning at 8 o’clock, I’ll be down here (for an official inspection),” he said.

Regarding the planning board, Theriault said, “Usually, they ask me for a recommendation. And now that I’ve been here, I’ll make a recommendation.”

Williams acquired the former Lions Club hall in December 2025. She said a lot of volunteers, including a group from the Outdoor Skills and Leadership Program from Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico, worked to spruce up the space. A commercial kitchen was also installed, thanks to a $5,000 grant from local nonprofit Friends of the River Valley.

On Facebook on April 13, Williams posted on social media, “Looks like we can comfortably seat 80 along with two outreach workers tables and two buffet food tables. More than I could seat in the town hall.”

The former soup kitchen that used to be in the town hall closed last August. At the time, Williams said she had hoped to be back open by mid-September. It took months longer.

During this time, Williams has filled coolers with food and placed them outside. She said people have taken up the offer for the free food in what she calls her “blessing boxes,” with 12 meals in there at a time or 16 of the soup cup, brown bag lunches.

If the soup kitchen opens April 20, hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For any updated information, visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579655186819 .