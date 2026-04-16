Boys from Farmington and Wilton play catch June 25, 2024, at Hippach Field in Farmington. (Donna M. Perry/Staff Writer)

FARMINGTON — Responding to concerns from coaches and residents, the select board has reversed a policy that would have required teams using Hippach Fields and Philbrick Park to pay a $250 seasonal deposit before using the facilities.

The board voted 3-2 on April 15 to instead issue $25 fines per maintenance violation for youth baseball and softball programs using the fields. Failure to resolve outstanding fees within 30 days of the end of the season will result in suspension of field privileges for the following season.

With the earlier policy, introduced by the Farmington Recreation Department, the deposit would have been held by the town and subject to deductions depending on if teams met field maintenance standards, including infield care, trash removal, dugout cleaning and securing facilities after games. A parks and recreation staff member would inspect the field after use, with $25 deductions applied per violation, and the remaining balance returned after the season.

The agreement also called for inspections within 12 hours of each game, with staff documenting field conditions and maintaining a record of deficiencies. Repeated violations could result in suspension of field privileges or denial of future use.

Recreation Director Jennifer Savage defended the policy, describing it as a tool for accountability rather than revenue.

“Implementing a deposit for coaches is necessary to promote accountability in maintaining clean fields,” Savage said. “This approach is ultimately about protecting taxpayers while continuing to provide free access to softball and baseball fields to the local community.”

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Savage said the department does not intend to keep any portion of the deposits.

“The goal is accountability, not revenue,” she said. “Each team will receive their full deposit back if they adhere to the agreement and we are not forced to have to pay staff to come and clean up after your games.”

She added that coaches have long been responsible for field cleanup, including trash removal from dugouts, bleachers and restrooms, and said the deposit would have formalized expectations already in place.

The policy drew strong opposition from coaches and residents, including concerns raised ahead of the meeting in a Facebook post by youth baseball coach Andrew Wilkie.

Wilkie wrote that the requirement applies to “EVERY TEAM that uses these field as a home base or on a rotational use basis,” including T-ball, Cal Ripken, Babe Ruth, Legion, school teams and multiple levels of youth softball.

“The budgets of Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth and youth Softball are set on a shoestring,” Wilkie wrote, citing costs such as insurance, equipment, umpire fees and field supplies.

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He said coaches, who volunteer their time, already pay for certifications and background checks and often rely on community fundraising to cover expenses.

“Raising fees for players, many of whom struggle to pay, is not an option for us to cover these upfront fees,” Wilkie wrote.

“Coaches who volunteer will be forced to put up the money in order to keep baseball and softball rolling in Farmington,” he added, calling the policy “unacceptable.”

Wilkie also warned that if funds could not be raised, “the teams will be unable to play on three critical community fields,” raising concerns about access to youth sports.

Eric Gemelli, who said he has been involved with the local Babe Ruth program for several years, told the board he has routinely cleaned up after games without issue.

“It’s been the same every year,” Gemelli said. “I always show up where you have the later games in the evening and usually the trash cans are already overflowing. I spend my time, especially if I’m the last game, cleaning up both the trash cans, bringing my own trash bags, putting new ones in.”

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He questioned why the policy was being introduced now. “With the same conditions year after year, why is it all of a sudden now we’re just getting to this?” he said.

Those concerns were echoed during the meeting, where multiple speakers questioned how the policy would be enforced and whether it fairly reflects how volunteer-run programs operate.

One board member raised concerns about how staff would determine responsibility for trash or field conditions, prompting discussion of possible documentation such as taking photos after cleanup.

Board members also referenced past maintenance challenges at the fields, including issues following flooding several years ago.

During the vote, the Chairman Matthew Smith clarified the revised fees, stating that fines would be set at $25 per violation, assessed at the end of the season within 30 days and payable within 30 days of notice.