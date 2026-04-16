A Greenwood man accused of driving a side-by-side utility vehicle under the influence of alcohol and crashing it in August 2025 on Patch Mountain Road in Greenwood pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges in South Paris District Court.

Related Greenwood man indicted on aggravated OUI charge related to ATV crash

Joseph F. Tracy Jr., 44, who was indicted on Feb. 11, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated criminal OUI and operating an ATV under the influence. A conviction on each of the charges is punishable by up to five years in prison. He is being represented by attorney Maurice Porter.

Tracy and his passenger, Dylan Feeney, 21, were injured and neither were wearing a helmet, a Maine Crash Report said.

Judge Philip Mohlar kept Tracy’s bail at personal recognizance, the same as when he turned himself in in February. He is scheduled for a court conference July 22 to discuss the case.

According to the crash report, Tracy was driving an ATV Aug. 2, 2025, on a downward grade when he went off the road and struck a utility pole on the right-front passenger’s corner, where Feeney was seated. The ATV spun sideways to the right and stopped perpendicular to the road.

The passenger was ejected and Tracy was partially ejected, the report said.

Tracy had a blood alcohol content of .15%, the court complaint said. The legal limit for driving a motor vehicle is .08%.