The High Peaks Alliance highlighted a growing slate of conservation and access projects during a March 27 gathering at Sugarloaf, as the organization continues to expand its reach across western Maine.

The Après Ski Social, held at the Bill and Joan Alfond Competition Center, drew 63 attendees, including skiers, hikers, landowners and community members connected by a shared interest in outdoor recreation.

The event was designed to bring together the region’s outdoor community, build relationships and strengthen support for conservation and access efforts. As a young land trust, the organization is working to grow its base and deepen connections across the High Peaks region.

Executive Director Brent West provides an update during the High Peaks Alliance Après Ski Social on March 27 at the Bill and Joan Alfond Competition Center at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance)

Executive Director Brent West said the organization is “collaborating to steward the region, with projects in the works and in the pipeline,” and is looking for more people to get involved.

Among those efforts is Walrath Woods in Strong, a 120-acre conservation project along the Sandy River that is nearing completion as fundraising continues.

The property has been stewarded for more than 40 years by Doug and Sherry Walrath and includes a historic farmhouse overlooking the river, working farmland and forested land long used for recreation and community access.

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The project would establish the first public trail in Strong, reopening a long-used path along the river that had been informally accessed for decades and creating close-to-home access that has historically been limited in the area.

High Peaks Alliance has said the goal is to preserve not only the land itself but the tradition of shared use, where neighbors have long fished, hunted and walked the property.

The group also highlighted recent access improvements, including restoration work on the Bemis Track, which has improved access to the Appalachian Trail, Angel Falls and surrounding areas.

High Peaks Alliance pointed to its on-the-ground approach, working directly with landowners, towns and partners such as the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands to expand access while balancing conservation and working land use. New opportunities have opened in areas including Bald and Saddleback.

Recent milestones include a $10,000 Quimby Movement Grant supporting stewardship and programming, along with plans to expand trail work through seasonal crews, internships and a growing Recreation Ranger effort.

A legacy gift video presented at the event drew strong interest, reflecting a growing focus on planned giving and long-term conservation funding. The video can be viewed at youtu.be/UXhN1WhTdZ0

The organization plans to continue the Après Ski Social annually, with the next event expected in March 2027, and is launching a monthly op-ed series focused on recreation access and conservation issues across the High Peaks region.