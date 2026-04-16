JAY — Jay is moving to secure a new curbside trash and recycling contract after its lowest bidder withdrew weeks before a scheduled town vote.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Riverside Disposal, the low bidder at $210,000, withdrew “largely due to manpower constraints,” prompting the town to pursue a higher-cost option.

The town is considering Somerset Disposal at $226,500, which would provide weekly trash pickup and biweekly recycling pickup.

“If voters approve the funds needed to secure the contract then it is the intent of the board to enter into a contract with Somerset Disposal who has indicated their willingness to provide the service,” LaFreniere said.

The town meeting ballot includes two questions: $200,000 for trash pickup and $10,000 for recycling. If approved, those funds could be applied toward the Somerset contract beginning July 1.

Because the Somerset proposal exceeds the amount on the ballot, an additional $16,500 would need to be approved at a separate town meeting.

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“If voters approve the $210,000 but not the additional $16,500 … there will not be enough funding approved to secure the contract for curbside collection,” LaFreniere said.

The Select Board has approved moving forward with Somerset Disposal as a contingency and is expected to schedule a special town meeting May 11 to address the funding gap if the April 28 articles pass.

LaFreniere said service will depend entirely on voter approval.

“Assuming the articles pass then we do not believe there will be a gap in service,” she said. “If voters choose not to approve funding for the service then there will be no curbside pickup starting July 1.”

If the April 28 vote and the follow-up funding request are approved, the town intends to finalize a contract with Somerset Disposal to begin service July 1.