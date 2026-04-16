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A 30-year law enforcement veteran withdrew from the Oxford County sheriff’s race Wednesday citing a recent professional conflict of interest related to his current position and his obligation to his family.

Richard Gagne of West Paris was one of three Republicans who planned to run for the position, which will be decided at the June 9 primary election. Sheriff Christopher Wainwright of Dixfield and Frank Blauvelt Jr. of Otisfield will now face off in the primary.

The winner of that race will run against Democrat Timothy Holland of Peru on Nov. 3.

Donna M. Perry is a general assignment reporter who has lived in Livermore Falls for 30 years and has worked for the Sun Journal for 20 years. Before that she was a correspondent for the Livermore Falls...

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