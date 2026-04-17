Many things go into a town determining how much their administrative leaders will earn. The salaries of those officials are public information, as they are paid with local tax dollars.
Some town managers get additional stipends for specific work, like Rumford’s town manager, who gets $17,544 for duties related to economic development.
Other considerations are a community’s population size and the size of its budget. For example, in Carrabassett Valley — a tourist hub and an important vacation destination — the manager serves a town of just 673, but makes one of the highest salaries in the region, at $125,000. Similar reasons may exist in Bethel — also a destination hotspot — where the town manager makes the highest salary among the managers in western Maine, at $156,000 a year.
The town manager in Farmington, who serves the highest population in both Franklin and Oxford counties, makes $120,000. The lowest paid leader is Roxbury’s administrator, who makes about $50,000 and also serves the smallest population, 361.
Here is a round up of such salaries through the Western Maine region. While the towns vary in size, so, too, do the salaries.
Population per 2020 census
Town
Salary
2,504
Bethel town manager
$156,000
1,987
Buckfield town manager
$81,431
673
Carrabassett Valley town manager
$125,000
2,254
Dixfield town manager
$82,409
7,592
Farmington town manager
$120,000
774
Greenwood town manager
$60,171
2,447
Harrison town manager
$109,000
4,620
Jay town manager
$105,000
960
Kingfield town manager
$84,100
2,127
Livermore administrative assistant
$75,000
3,061
Livermore Falls town manager
$94,500
2,756
Mexico town manager
$81,120
411
Newry town administrator
$93,000
5,077
Norway town manager
$100,171
1,106
Oxford town manager
$105,286
5,179
Paris town manager
$79,147
898
Phillips town manager
$65,000
1,222
Rangeley town manager
$118,600 (plus 7% if serving as airport manager)
361
Roxbury administrator
$50,052
5,858
Rumford town manager
$90,816 (plus economic developer stipend of $17,544)
3,835
Wilton town manager
$90, 854
1,352
Woodstock town manager
$90,000
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