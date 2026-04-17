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Many things go into a town determining how much their administrative leaders will earn. The salaries of those officials are public information, as they are paid with local tax dollars.

Some town managers get additional stipends for specific work, like Rumford’s town manager, who gets $17,544 for duties related to economic development.

Other considerations are a community’s population size and the size of its budget. For example, in Carrabassett Valley — a tourist hub and an important vacation destination — the manager serves a town of just 673, but makes one of the highest salaries in the region, at $125,000. Similar reasons may exist in Bethel — also a destination hotspot — where the town manager makes the highest salary among the managers in western Maine, at $156,000 a year.

The town manager in Farmington, who serves the highest population in both Franklin and Oxford counties, makes $120,000. The lowest paid leader is Roxbury’s administrator, who makes about $50,000 and also serves the smallest population, 361.

Here is a round up of such salaries through the Western Maine region. While the towns vary in size, so, too, do the salaries.

Population per 2020 census

Town

Salary

2,504

Bethel town manager

$156,000

1,987

Buckfield town manager

$81,431

673

Carrabassett Valley town manager

$125,000

2,254

Dixfield town manager

$82,409

7,592

Farmington town manager

$120,000 

774

Greenwood town manager

$60,171

2,447

Harrison town manager

$109,000

4,620

Jay town manager

$105,000

960

Kingfield town manager

$84,100

2,127

Livermore administrative assistant

$75,000

3,061

Livermore Falls town manager

$94,500

2,756

Mexico town manager

$81,120

411

Newry town administrator

$93,000

5,077

Norway town manager

$100,171

1,106

Oxford town manager

$105,286

5,179

Paris town manager

$79,147

898

Phillips town manager

$65,000

1,222

Rangeley town manager

$118,600 (plus 7% if serving as airport manager)

361

Roxbury administrator

$50,052 

5,858

Rumford town manager

$90,816 (plus economic developer stipend of $17,544)

3,835

Wilton town manager

$90, 854

1,352

Woodstock town manager

$90,000

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