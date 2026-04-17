WILTON — Voters will be asked June 9 to weigh in on potential police collaboration with the town of Jay, as local officials consider changes to how law enforcement services are delivered.

The Select Board approved the ballot question during its April 7 meeting. The nonbinding advisory question asks which of four police collaboration options the board should explore further.

The four options are:

• Continue operating separate police departments

• Use the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for policing services

• Have one town provide police services for both communities

Advertisement

• Establish a joint quasi-municipal corporation for policing

Board Chair David Leavitt said the vote is advisory and does not require the board to act.

The ballot will instruct voters to select one option.

The vote will take place alongside the statewide primary election.

The decision follows an April 1 public meeting where a straw poll showed support for forming a joint corporation. Results were 17 in favor of that option, four for one town contracting with the other, and one for using the sheriff’s office.

In February, the Jay Select Board voted to pursue a two-step approach, beginning with asking Wilton to contract police services to Jay.

The next Wilton Select Board meeting is scheduled for April 21 at 6 p.m.