Candidates for the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors are getting ready for the April 28 election, and we reached out to them to tell our readers a little bit about themselves.

Joyce A. Badeau and Avery F. Ryder are seeking a one-year term, Matthew J. Brennick and Edward P. Walsh are running for a two-year term, and Danielle J.W. Brotherton, Jodi L. Cordes, Tamara N. Hoke and Shari A. Ouellette are competing for two three-year terms.

From Livermore Falls, Boyd Roy and Tammy Ferrari are vying for a one-year term, Pheobe Pike and Kathy Bryant are running for a two-year term, and Heather Bronish and Don Emery are seeking a three-year term.

Not all candidates were able to be reached for comment ahead of publication.

Shari A. Ouellette

Ouellette is a Jay resident, the current chair of the board of directors and most recently was elected to a 1-year term in April 2025.

Shari A. Ouellette, current RSU 73 board chair, is running for a three-year seat on the RSU 73 board of directors in the April 28 election. (Courtesy of Shari Ouellette)

“My priorities for the new term will be to address bullying and chronic absenteeism. These two complex problems will require cooperation from parents, teachers, administration and students.

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“My background is in accounting and finance. I have worked for a small business for more than 12 years helping with budgeting and running payroll and accounts payable.

“I have been the (board of directors) chair for the last year and am very proud of what we have accomplished so far. Our new cellphone policy has made significant changes in student communication. Protecting safe spaces and sports for females is also a policy I am proud of.

“We have much work to do this year but we can do it with everyone’s cooperation and support.”

Tamara N. Hoke

Hoke said she was raised in North Jay and attended Jay schools from kindergarten through grade 12.

Tamara N. Hoke, librarian at Jay-Niles Memorial Library and a local author, is running for a three-year seat on the RSU 73 board of directors in the April 28 election. (Tamara Hoke/Staff writer)

“I was one of those kids that enjoyed learning and would eagerly await the first day of school. I was lucky. My mother instilled a love of learning when I was very young, I did well in school and had the tools I needed to succeed.”

She said she is aware of the economic challenges facing the community and the need to balance resources.

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“I believe we can be fiscally responsible and still make sure our schools have instructional materials and a budget for materials for the school libraries and media centers.

“School Library and Media Centers are places of learning and inquiry. That’s what learning is all about.”

Hoke said the board’s role is to ensure equal access and safe environments.

“It is our duty to ensure schools are places where all students feel safe and can thrive.”

Kathy Bryant

Kathy Bryant, a Livermore Falls resident and parent of two Spruce Mountain students, is running for a two-year seat on the RSU 73 board of directors in the April 28 election. (Courtesy of Kathy Bryant)

“My name is Kathy Bryant, and I am running for the Spruce Mountain School Board. I am a lifelong resident of Livermore Falls and a graduate of Livermore Falls High School

“As a mom of two Spruce Mountain students, I stay actively involved in their school activities and see firsthand the needs of our students, families, and teachers.”

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“Guided by my Christian faith and a servant’s heart, I believe in leading with integrity, transparency, and strong ethical values.

“I am committed to supporting strong educational opportunities while ensuring responsible decision-making.

“I believe open communication and accountability are essential to building trust.

“I am running to serve our students, support families, and give back to the community that I live in.”

Danielle J.W. Brotherton

Danielle J.W. Brotherton, a Jay resident, U.S. Air Force veteran and former RSU 73 board member, is running for a three-year seat on the RSU 73 board of directors in the April 28 election. (Courtesy of Danielle J.W. Brotherton)

Danielle Brotherton is a Jay High School graduate and an Air Force veteran. A graduate student in library and information science with a background in social work, Brotherton previously served on the board to fill vacated seats.

Brotherton, now a stay-at-home parent, said her decision to run is rooted in her commitment to the community where she is raising her family. She identified student success, safety and engagement as her primary focuses, specifically noting a need to address dropout rates.

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“I’m running because I care deeply about our schools and the future of this community,” Brotherton said, adding that she aims to bring a practical perspective to the board.

On fiscal matters, Brotherton said she advocates for a balanced approach to budgeting that protects student programs while maintaining transparency and long-term financial responsibility.

“This isn’t just a position to me, it’s personal.”

Avery F. Ryder

Ryder, a recent RSU 73 graduate, said she brings firsthand knowledge of the student experience after serving two years as a student representative on the school board.

“I have a strong understanding of the student experience,” she said.

She is currently studying criminology and law in college and said she hopes to bring a thoughtful and informed perspective to the board.

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Ryder said she is running because she wants RSU 73 to be a place where both students and staff feel supported.

“My top priorities are making sure students are heard, ensuring staff have the resources they need, and building trust within the school community so everyone feels the board is on their side.”

Edward P. Walsh

Ed Walsh, a Marine Corps veteran and retired Army sergeant first class who works with veterans in mental health and addiction services, is running for a two-year seat on the RSU 73 board of directors in the April 28 election. (Courtesy of Ed Walsh)

Walsh, a Marine Corps veteran who retired from the Army in 2005 as a sergeant first class, said his final assignment in recruiting brought his family to Jay, where they chose to remain so their children could grow up in the community.

Following his military service, he said he used the GI Bill to further his education.

Walsh said he is running for the two-year RSU 73 school board seat because he has “a vested interest in the success of our district.”

“My goal is to help reduce outside distractions that create fear and division, so our students and staff can focus on education and growth,” he said.

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He identified student absenteeism as a key concern.

“One pressing concern is student absenteeism. The board needs to better understand the root causes,” Walsh said.

“I am not running because I have all the answers, but because I believe in teamwork.”

Heather Bronish

Heather Bronish, a Livermore Falls resident, is running for a three-year seat on the RSU 73 board of directors in the April 28 election. (Courtesy of Heather Bronish)

Heather Bronish, a 20-year resident and homeowner, said her experience as chair of the Livermore Falls Select Board has shaped her approach to budgeting, staffing and long-term planning.

“As chair of the Livermore Falls Select Board, I worked with the town’s department heads on the yearly budget, oversaw the hiring of a new town manager, and helped usher in the creation of the shared sewer superintendent position,” Bronish said.

Bronish said her time in local government has given her insight into competing priorities faced by residents and officials.

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“I know what it’s like to be concerned about tax increases and simultaneously see the need to fund services,” she said. “I know the importance of having the best people in positions and support the decisions they were hired to make.”

She also emphasized education as a key priority, calling for resources to support both students and educators.

“I believe we need to support our educators and students by providing the resources they need and eliminate distractions that keep our students from reaching their full potential,” Bronish said. “Investment in education leads to a better learning environment.”

Bronish added that stronger educational outcomes can have broader economic effects, noting that “educated people have the potential to earn more, and higher earning people are able to reinvest in their community.”

Pheobe Pike

Pike said she is running for the school board because she is “passionate about ensuring our children receive an education worthy of their potential.”

She said she has spent six years working with educators to improve student experiences, including organizing free book fairs that have distributed more than 10,000 books.

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Pheobe Pike poses with her son, Dante. Pike is running for a two-year seat on the RSU 73 board of directors in the April 28 election. (Courtesy of Phoebe Pike)

Pike emphasized that education extends beyond the classroom.

“I understand that education does not stop in the classroom and providing students with access to essentials is equally as important as providing them with a classroom,” she said.

She said she has also advocated to preserve programs such as e-sports, middle school sports and high school science positions.

“Our community needs someone who is willing to fight for all children and not use fiscal responsibility as an excuse to cut programs that keep our students in school,” Pike said.

She added that schools should be viewed as an investment in students and the community.

“I am running for school board because we need someone to see our school as more than a tax problem that needs to be cut, but rather as a place where our students can flourish and invest in their futures.”