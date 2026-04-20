FARMINGTON — Wears & Wares on Wilton Road will host a creative writing workshop, “Getting started: an evening of putting words on the page,” from 6-8 p.m. May 14, offering participants tools to begin and develop their writing.
“Getting started is often the hardest part of writing,” said Lisa Laflin of Wears & Wares, a local consignment and upcycle shop that often hosts community workshops.
The workshop will explore topics including overcoming the inner critic, developing creative processes, and building strong storytelling techniques across genres such as fiction, memoir and poetry. Participants are expected to leave with at least one piece started and guidance on next steps.
The session will be led by Tara Moyle, a Wilton-based educator, author and professional counselor.
The class is open to a wide range of experience levels, from beginners to those with published work seeking structure or renewed inspiration.
“Participants do not need to bring anything specific but samples of writing are welcome. Journals will be provided,” Laflin said. She added that “advance registration is required” and the class is limited to 11 participants. “No age restrictions,” she said.
The cost is $20. To register, call Wears & Wares at 207-778-0262.
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