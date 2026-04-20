FARMINGTON — The Select Board on April 14 appointed Christina Bobrow to the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors to complete the remainder of a one-year vacancy created by the resignation of Lance Harvell.
Harvell stepped down effective immediately, citing his wife’s employment within the school district and his own application for substitute teaching. Bobrow and Iris Morgan applied for the seat.
Under state law, the appointment remains in place until voters fill the position at a future municipal election.
Supporting Sponsor for Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Rumford Falls Times.
Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. franklinsavings.bank
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can update your screen name on the member's center.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.