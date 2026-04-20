FARMINGTON — The Select Board on April 14 appointed Christina Bobrow to the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors to complete the remainder of a one-year vacancy created by the resignation of Lance Harvell.

Harvell stepped down effective immediately, citing his wife’s employment within the school district and his own application for substitute teaching. Bobrow and Iris Morgan applied for the seat.

Under state law, the appointment remains in place until voters fill the position at a future municipal election.