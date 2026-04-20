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Attendees line up at Mend Cannabis North in Livermore Falls during a 4/20 celebration April 18, featuring vendors, food and a live DJ under sunny skies. April 20, known as “4/20,” is an informal holiday associated with cannabis culture and observance. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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