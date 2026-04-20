PERU — Voters approved spending $66,500 for a well, paving, fire alarm and heart defibrillator for the new highway garage at a special town meeting April 13.

The money is part of a $1.1 million insurance settlement from the January 2023 fire that leveled the garage at 85 Peru Center Road and destroyed its contents.

Voters approved $30,000 for paving the site, $20,000 for purchasing and installing a fire alarm system, $15,000 for a drilled well and $1,500 for an automated external defibrillator, all in one article.

The money is from the final insurance payment of $66,778. The remaining $278 will go toward the principal on a $400,000 loan approved by voters in April 2023 to build the garage and buy two trucks.

The select board was asked why the article for the $20,000 fire alarm purchase and installation was not on the warrant for this year’s annual town meeting in June.

“Because we wanted to get the fire alarm system in place,” board member Tammi Lyons said. “We had to wait until we received the funds, then we had to get quotes on the other things that needed to get done so we could do it all at one time.”

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One voter said that it “just seems like a lot of money for just a smoke detector.”

“It’s a lot of money because we got it done after the fact,” moderator Don Roach said. “They’ve got to run conduit and all the electrical work has got to be different. The actual cost of the equipment is minimal. It’s the installation.”

Vice Chair Gail Belyea said that the building committee didn’t include the system in the original plans.

“This was not in the original build quotes when the building was designed,” board member Lynda Hebert said.

Asked how much is owed on the garage loan, Belyea said the town is on year two of five payments of $93,000, but that the final payment will be lower.

Asked how this will affect the property tax rate, Lyons said, “It has nothing to do with that. The money on this is strictly the money we received from the insurance company from the fire. There’s no cost to the town at this point. This is just money we were able to recoup after they finished building the building.”

Town Clerk/Treasurer/Tax Collector Debra M. Coudrain said the total amount from insurance was $1.1 million.

At the regular board meeting after the vote, Hebert thanked Lyons, who joined the board well after the fire, for making it possible to get the $66,778 payment.