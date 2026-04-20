An aerial view of Walrath Woods along the Sandy River in Strong shows forest, farmland and riverfront that High Peaks Alliance is working to conserve for public access near Farmington.(Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance)

The High Peaks Alliance is working to raise the final $65,000 needed to complete the conservation of Walrath Woods, a 120-acre property along the Sandy River that would create new public access to outdoor recreation near Farmington.

Located in Strong just northwest of Farmington, the property would secure 1.7 miles of riverfront and reopen a one-mile trail for hiking, fishing, hunting and foraging, offering a year-round resource for residents across the region.

Once completed, Walrath Woods would become the first public trail system in Strong and the longest protected stretch of the Sandy River in the area with guaranteed public access.

The organization has secured $210,000 through the Maine Trails Program and the Davis Family Foundation, with additional grants pending, and is working to close the remaining funding gap.

The land includes about 22 acres of active farmland that support local food production, along with forested areas long used for traditional outdoor activities such as deer hunting and spring fiddlehead foraging.

The Sandy River winds through Walrath Woods in Strong, a 120-acre property near Farmington that High Peaks Alliance is working to conserve for public access. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance and Eisenhaur Photography)

This stretch of the Sandy River has also been identified by state biologists as critical habitat for Atlantic salmon, with spawning activity documented over multiple years.

The project comes as Franklin County continues to lag behind state and national averages in permanently conserved land, raising concerns about maintaining public access as land changes hands.

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The property is being protected in honor of Doug and Sherry Walrath, who stewarded the land for more than 40 years. The trail will be named the Sherry Walrath Memorial Trail.

High Peaks Alliance, a regional land trust based in the Farmington and Kingfield area, is continuing to seek donations to complete the project and ensure the land remains open and free to the public.