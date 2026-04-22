Sweet Scoops in Jay opened for the season April 18, with owner Rhonda Harlow saying the weather was perfect for opening day; pictured are the shop and roadside sign welcoming customers. (Rebecca Richard/staff writer)

Ice cream stands across the region opened their windows this past weekend, marking what many consider the unofficial start of summer in Maine.

Lines formed early at roadside shops in Jay and Farmington as families and visitors turned out for the first cones of the season.

After a long winter, the return of soft serve and small-batch, super-premium ice cream, known for its dense, creamy texture and use of fresh local dairy, signals a seasonal shift that is as much cultural as it is culinary.

Customers line up outside The Ice Cream Shoppe in Farmington on April 18 on a warm spring day with blue skies as the season gets underway. Maine is part of a region known for high per-capita ice cream consumption, with New Englanders consistently exceeding the national average. (Rebecca Richard/staff writer)

Maine’s ice cream culture also stands out nationally. The state is part of a New England region widely recognized for its strong ice cream consumption and dense concentration of seasonal stands and independent shops. A statewide tally has counted more than 300 ice cream stands across Maine, reflecting how deeply embedded the industry is in local culture.

Regionally, New Englanders consume significantly more ice cream than the national average, according to USDA data. Nationally, Americans consume about 20 pounds, or roughly four gallons, of ice cream per year, with peak demand occurring during the warmer months.

Many Maine shops operate on a limited seasonal schedule, making opening weekend a familiar milestone for residents. For local businesses, it also marks the beginning of their busiest stretch of the year, driven by warmer weather and increased tourism.

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With more openings expected in the coming weeks, Maine’s ice cream season is underway.

Here are some of Franklin County’s ice cream shops:

• The Ice Cream Shoppe, 171 Wilton Road, Farmington — noon to 8 p.m. daily

• Wilson Stream Ice Cream, 280 Main St., Wilton — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

• Family Freeze, 280 Main St., Wilton — noon to 8 p.m. daily

• Sweet Scoops, 258 Main St., Jay — noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

• Pine Tree Frosty, 2459 Main St., Rangeley — noon to 8 p.m. daily

• The Farmers Daughter, 13 Rumford Road, Oquossoc — scheduled to open May 1