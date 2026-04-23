Ostrich Fern fiddleheads are best harvested when they are between two and six inches tall. (Dee Menear/Rangeley Highlander)

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington will host the 13th annual Maine Fiddlehead Festival on May 2, bringing a daylong celebration of local food, agriculture and community to campus.

The free event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine across the High Street parking lot, the courtyard between the Olsen Student Center and Roberts Learning Center, and the campus amphitheater.

Ashley Montgomery prepares fiddleheads during a cooking demonstration at the 2024 Maine Fiddlehead Festival. This year’s festival is scheduled for May 2 at the University of Maine at Farmington. (Rebecca Richard/staff writer)

Organizers said the festival highlights sustainability and Maine-grown products, with more than 70 vendors expected, including farmers, food producers, crafters and nonprofit groups. A farmers market, live music, educational exhibits and hands-on activities are planned.

Food offerings will include spring produce such as greens, parsnips and seedlings, along with prepared foods from vendors and food trucks. A cooking demonstration featuring fiddleheads will be led by local chef Ashley Montgomery.

A children’s area will feature activities and farm animals, while a series of “Tent Talks” will cover topics such as sustainable harvesting, composting and local food systems.

Children take part in the Veggie Parade at the 2024 Maine Fiddlehead Festival in Farmington. This year’s festival is scheduled for May 2. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Additional activities include planting events and tours at the UMF Community Garden, led by professor Larry Tuttle and student assistants. Musical performances are scheduled throughout the day in the amphitheater.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations to support local food pantries.

If weather requires, the festival will move indoors to the student center. Parking is available in nearby university lots.