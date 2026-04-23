Across Maine, rivers and waterfalls are high as the final bits of snow and ice are melting away, with runoff adding to the already raging waterways.

In Franklin and Oxford counties, the spring thaw is on full display. Here’s a few of the places in the region where the water is swelling.

Spring runoff surges over the falls on the Androscoggin River in Livermore Falls on April 18, creating a thick mist and a rainbow. (Rebecca RIchard/Staff Writer)

The falls in Jay and Livermore Falls are running strong and local ponds have shed their ice as spring thaw takes hold across western Maine and the Mount Washington region.

Spring runoff in the Bear River sends water surging through Screw Auger Falls Gorge in Grafton Notch State Park in Newry on April 17. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

The annual spring thaw occurs when sustained warmer temperatures cause accumulated snow and ice to melt, releasing stored water into surrounding watersheds. This process leads to higher river flows, stronger currents and more active waterfalls, while also recharging lakes and groundwater systems.

Foam collects along the banks of the Androscoggin River at Rumford Falls on April 17 during peak spring runoff. The foam forms naturally as fast-moving, aerated water mixes with organic materials released during snowmelt, creating persistent bubbles in turbulent conditions. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

The warmth on April 17 contributed to noticeable melt conditions at higher elevations. The Mount Washington Auto Road was unusually clear of snow for the time of year, with summit winds below 5 mph. At times, the air was still, an uncommon condition there. Buildings were closed, there was no line for photos at the summit sign, and birds were observed at the top under blue skies.

Data from the the Mount Washington Auto Road off Route 16 in Thompson and Meserves Purchase, New Hampshire, shows how variable spring thaw conditions can be at higher elevations. According to Carolyn Wachnicki, the road to the 6,288-foot summit was open April 17, marking one of the earliest summit openings in recent years. In 2025 it was April 23 and in 2021 to 2023 it was mid-May. Wachnicki said early-season access remains dependent on weather and paving work.

Rumford Falls roars with spring runoff April 17, as snowmelt swells the Androscoggin River. (Rebecca RIchard/Staff Writer)

The effects of the thaw were visible across the region the same day. Waterfalls and rivers were running high at multiple locations, including Screw Auger Falls Gorge on Bear River in Grafton Notch State Park in Newry, the falls on the Androscoggin River in Livermore Falls, Jay and Rumford. Wilson Lake in Wilton showed more water movement typical of seasonal runoff.

Water flows steadily from Cooper Spring on Mt. Mica Road in South Paris on April 18 as spring thaw increases groundwater recharge and surface runoff across the region. The spring, known locally for its mineral-rich water, draws visitors filling containers during peak seasonal flow. Each jug filled in about 35 to 38, reflecting strong seasonal discharge. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Along the Mount Washington Auto Road, small waterfalls were visible in numerous locations, formed by melting snowbanks pushed aside during winter plowing. As those banks thaw, meltwater contributes to the broader surge in runoff.

Water flows steadily at Wilson Lake in Wilton on April 18, as spring thaw increases runoff across the region. Ice has cleared from local ponds, marking the seasonal transition to open water. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Spring thaw conditions can vary significantly from year to year depending on temperature patterns and snowpack depth, but the process remains a key driver of seasonal change across northern New England.

Spring runoff surges over the dam on the Androscoggin River at the Pine Island boat access in Jay on April 17. Fast-moving water and elevated river levels reflect rapid snowmelt across the region. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Water rushes over Smalls Falls on the Sandy River in Township E in Franklin County on April 18 during the annual Smalls to the Wall race. Spring runoff drives fast-moving, high-volume flow along the waterway. (Quentin Blais/Staff Writer)

The Mount Washington Auto Road off Route 16 in Thompson and Meserves Purchase, New Hampshire, is clear of snow on April 17, revealing dry pavement and expansive views. The conditions offered early-season access under blue skies as spring takes hold at higher elevations. Melting snow created numerous small waterfalls along the roadside. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)