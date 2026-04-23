Across Maine, rivers and waterfalls are high as the final bits of snow and ice are melting away, with runoff adding to the already raging waterways.
In Franklin and Oxford counties, the spring thaw is on full display. Here’s a few of the places in the region where the water is swelling.
The falls in Jay and Livermore Falls are running strong and local ponds have shed their ice as spring thaw takes hold across western Maine and the Mount Washington region.
The annual spring thaw occurs when sustained warmer temperatures cause accumulated snow and ice to melt, releasing stored water into surrounding watersheds. This process leads to higher river flows, stronger currents and more active waterfalls, while also recharging lakes and groundwater systems.
The warmth on April 17 contributed to noticeable melt conditions at higher elevations. The Mount Washington Auto Road was unusually clear of snow for the time of year, with summit winds below 5 mph. At times, the air was still, an uncommon condition there. Buildings were closed, there was no line for photos at the summit sign, and birds were observed at the top under blue skies.
Data from the the Mount Washington Auto Road off Route 16 in Thompson and Meserves Purchase, New Hampshire, shows how variable spring thaw conditions can be at higher elevations. According to Carolyn Wachnicki, the road to the 6,288-foot summit was open April 17, marking one of the earliest summit openings in recent years. In 2025 it was April 23 and in 2021 to 2023 it was mid-May. Wachnicki said early-season access remains dependent on weather and paving work.
The effects of the thaw were visible across the region the same day. Waterfalls and rivers were running high at multiple locations, including Screw Auger Falls Gorge on Bear River in Grafton Notch State Park in Newry, the falls on the Androscoggin River in Livermore Falls, Jay and Rumford. Wilson Lake in Wilton showed more water movement typical of seasonal runoff.
Along the Mount Washington Auto Road, small waterfalls were visible in numerous locations, formed by melting snowbanks pushed aside during winter plowing. As those banks thaw, meltwater contributes to the broader surge in runoff.
Spring thaw conditions can vary significantly from year to year depending on temperature patterns and snowpack depth, but the process remains a key driver of seasonal change across northern New England.
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