LIVERMORE FALLS — The Livermore Falls Select Board voted April 21 to dedicate the town’s annual report to Patricia Allen, recognizing her long service to the Treat Memorial Library and its trustees.

Board members said Allen was selected for her longstanding dedication to the library and her consistent support of its staff and operations. They described her as deeply committed to maintaining the library as a resource for the community.

The recognition highlights Allen’s role in supporting access to library services in Livermore Falls, with the board emphasizing the institution’s importance as a place where residents can access education, information and entertainment regardless of background.

In an April 24 interview, Allen said she was surprised by the recognition and grateful to be honored.

“I was just very surprised and certainly thankful,” she said. “To be singled out for that award is so special to me.”

Allen currently serves as a trustee and vice president of the library’s board, stepping into the role after another member left. She previously served as board president for several years before stepping down from that position last year.

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She said the library has long been important to her and to the town, describing it as a special place for the community. She also credited the work of founder Elsie Reynolds Treat, who established the library in memory of her late husband, and its early leadership.

Allen also praised the library staff, saying they consistently develop new programs and ideas that benefit the community.

“The staff is absolutely terrific,” she said.

In a statement, Librarian Briana Rush and Assistant Librarian Alana Knapp said that Allen has been a steady leader.

“Pat has been a constant champion of the library and its staff,” they said. “In her tenure, she’s written grants, presented budgets, and steadfastly navigated us through unprecedented times with a kind, generous leadership (and often, delicious homemade goodies). We’re so grateful to have her support, guidance, and genuine thoughtfulness as a member of our board and our community.”

The select board also announced the 2026 Spirit of America Award will be presented to Ron Chadwick for his contributions to the community, including support for the town’s food pantry, recreation field and gazebo.

The Spirit of America Award is a statewide recognition program that honors local volunteers for community service and civic contributions. Recipients are nominated by municipal officials and recognized for efforts that improve the quality of life in their towns.

Voting will be held April 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town office.