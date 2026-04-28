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Regular gas is listed as $4.21 per gallon April 27 at Cumberland Farms in Livermore Falls. Prices have been climbing across western Maine, with several local stations even exceeding $4.25. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)
Gas prices are posted at $4.17 per gallon at Long Green Variety in Livermore on April 27. Prices have been rising across western Maine, driven by seasonal demand, higher crude oil costs and regional supply factors. (Rebecca RIchard/Staff writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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