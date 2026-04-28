A message at The Tribune bookstore in Norway shows the power of reading. The Tribune is one of two independent bookstores in Norway. (Nicole Carter/Staff Writer)

If losing yourself in a book is your idea of a good time, make a journey of it and explore these eight independent bookstores in western Maine.

You might even find the perfect vintage leather jacket, silly socks, or sample a glass of wine on the way.

Make sure to call or check online as hours may vary depending on the season.

There are many independent bookstores in Maine, but here you’ll find a list of just a few of our favorites.

Try not to get lost in the shelves.

Bethel

The Book Nook inside The Philbrook Place

Phone: 207-824-0577

Location: 162 Main St., Bethel

Hours: Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

What you’ll find: Mostly used books for adults and children, with some new titles. The shop also sells locally made goods, toys, cards, sporting equipment, and gently used clothing for children, adults and outdoor enthusiasts.

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The Book Nook is one of the businesses inside The Philbrook Place, 162 Main St., Bethel. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

Bridgton

Bridgton Books

Location: 140 Main St., Bridgton

Phone: 207-824-0577

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

What you’ll find: A general interest community bookstore with an inventory of more than 20,000 new and used books and audiobooks. Staff members curate their own lists of personal recommendations for customers.

Farmington

Devaney, Doak & Garrett

Phone: 207-778-3454

Location: 193 Broadway, Farmington

Hours: Sunday noon to 3 p.m.; Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What you’ll find: Books, games, puzzles, toys. The store partners regularly with the University of Maine at Farmington, local schools and nonprofit organizations to enrich the cultural life of the community.

Twice Sold Tales at 155 Main St. in Farmington is open daily and has more than 30,000 titles. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

Twice Sold Tales

Location: 155 Main St., Farmington

Phone: 207-778-4411

Hours: Sunday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday Wine Bar 5-8 p.m.

What you’ll find: The store packs more than 30,000 titles, curated mostly from donations and covering every possible genre. Half the store is dedicated to Maine authors and history. There is a Friday night wine bar. Provide staff with a keyword list and they’ll send you a surprise ‘book bundle’ from their inventory.

Norway

The Tribune

Phone: 207-739-6200

Location: 448 Main St., Norway

Hours: Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

What you’ll find: Mostly new books along with a selection of used. The kids’ section includes titles, stuffed animals and games. There are varied stationary goods: cards, writing supplies and favors; and fun novelty socks for kids and adults.

Food for Thought in Norway is a reseller of books, artworks, home goods, apparel and oddities you might not be able to resist. (Nicole Carter/Staff Writer)

Food for Thought

Phone: 207-743-9488

Location: 446 Main St., Norway

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

What you’ll find: Retail salvage for the mind and home: vintage books; vinyl and CD music; art and home decor; apparel and more. Prices start at $1. Sister store to Oxford’s Maine Bookhouse.

Oxford

Maine Bookhouse

Phone: 207-743-9300

Location: 1545 Main St., Oxford

Hours: Most days 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call ahead.

What you’ll find: A diverse and eclectic selection of quality, new and gently read books including collectible. Find children’s, first editions and signed books, classic literature, best-selling fiction, the uncommon and more. Sister store to Norway’s Food for Thought.

Books, Lines & Thinkers, on Main Street in Rangeley on April 27, has been a staple downtown for more than 30 years. (Quentin Blais/Staff Writer)

Rangeley

Books, Lines & Thinkers

Phone: 207-864-4355

Location: 2513 Main St., Rangeley

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What you’ll find: New and used bestsellers, local works, books for kids, varied music choices and stationary. The store is also the home of Birds of a Feather art gallery, which presents works created by local artists.