If losing yourself in a book is your idea of a good time, make a journey of it and explore these eight independent bookstores in western Maine.
You might even find the perfect vintage leather jacket, silly socks, or sample a glass of wine on the way.
Make sure to call or check online as hours may vary depending on the season.
There are many independent bookstores in Maine, but here you’ll find a list of just a few of our favorites.
Try not to get lost in the shelves.
Bethel
The Book Nook inside The Philbrook Place
Phone: 207-824-0577
Location: 162 Main St., Bethel
Hours: Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
What you’ll find: Mostly used books for adults and children, with some new titles. The shop also sells locally made goods, toys, cards, sporting equipment, and gently used clothing for children, adults and outdoor enthusiasts.
Bridgton
Bridgton Books
Location: 140 Main St., Bridgton
Phone: 207-824-0577
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
What you’ll find: A general interest community bookstore with an inventory of more than 20,000 new and used books and audiobooks. Staff members curate their own lists of personal recommendations for customers.
Farmington
Devaney, Doak & Garrett
Phone: 207-778-3454
Location: 193 Broadway, Farmington
Hours: Sunday noon to 3 p.m.; Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What you’ll find: Books, games, puzzles, toys. The store partners regularly with the University of Maine at Farmington, local schools and nonprofit organizations to enrich the cultural life of the community.
Twice Sold Tales
Location: 155 Main St., Farmington
Phone: 207-778-4411
Hours: Sunday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday Wine Bar 5-8 p.m.
What you’ll find: The store packs more than 30,000 titles, curated mostly from donations and covering every possible genre. Half the store is dedicated to Maine authors and history. There is a Friday night wine bar. Provide staff with a keyword list and they’ll send you a surprise ‘book bundle’ from their inventory.
Norway
The Tribune
Phone: 207-739-6200
Location: 448 Main St., Norway
Hours: Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
What you’ll find: Mostly new books along with a selection of used. The kids’ section includes titles, stuffed animals and games. There are varied stationary goods: cards, writing supplies and favors; and fun novelty socks for kids and adults.
Food for Thought
Phone: 207-743-9488
Location: 446 Main St., Norway
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
What you’ll find: Retail salvage for the mind and home: vintage books; vinyl and CD music; art and home decor; apparel and more. Prices start at $1. Sister store to Oxford’s Maine Bookhouse.
Oxford
Maine Bookhouse
Phone: 207-743-9300
Location: 1545 Main St., Oxford
Hours: Most days 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call ahead.
What you’ll find: A diverse and eclectic selection of quality, new and gently read books including collectible. Find children’s, first editions and signed books, classic literature, best-selling fiction, the uncommon and more. Sister store to Norway’s Food for Thought.
Rangeley
Books, Lines & Thinkers
Phone: 207-864-4355
Location: 2513 Main St., Rangeley
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What you’ll find: New and used bestsellers, local works, books for kids, varied music choices and stationary. The store is also the home of Birds of a Feather art gallery, which presents works created by local artists.
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