JAY — From the first coltsfoot blooms to a sunning snake and a noticeable absence of ATVs during the seasonal closure, the Whistle Stop Trail is shifting into spring conditions. Mild temperatures and blue skies are drawing people out, even as wet ground and runoff continue to shape the trail.
Supporting Sponsor for Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Rumford Falls Times. Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. franklinsavings.bank
Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...
More by Rebecca Richard
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can update your screen name on the member's center.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.