2 min read

JAY — From the first coltsfoot blooms to a sunning snake and a noticeable absence of ATVs during the seasonal closure, the Whistle Stop Trail is shifting into spring conditions. Mild temperatures and blue skies are drawing people out, even as wet ground and runoff continue to shape the trail.

A snake stretches April 26 across the Whistle Stop Trail, basking in the warm spring sun. The reptile appeared unbothered, simply resting along the trail as conditions warmed. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)
Coltsfoot blooms line the Whistle Stop Trail, their bright yellow flowers appearing April 26 before the leaves emerge. The early blossoms mark the first pop of color on the trail. The plant is non-native and considered invasive in parts of Maine, spreading quickly in disturbed soils. It thrives in compacted, poor soils where few other plants can establish, giving it an early-season advantage. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)
A Siberian squill blooms April 26 along the Whistle Stop Trail in Jay, its blue flowers emerging through last year’s leaf litter. The early spring plant is non-native but common in Maine, often spreading in patches along wooded trails. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)
A small patch of Siberian squill pushes through last year’s leaves April 26 on the Whistle Stop Trail in Jay. The blue bloom stands out against the brown leaf cover as the forest floor begins to wake up for spring. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)
A gate marks the entrance to the Whistle Stop Trail on April 26 heading toward Jay. Early spring conditions are drying out, though wet piles of leaves and small streams of water still line the trail. (Rebecca RIchard/Staff writer)
A notice posted April 26 at the Whistle Stop Trail entrance advises that ATV use is prohibited until June 5 due to saturated soils. On a warm spring day with temperatures around 61 degrees and blue skies, the closure was evident, with many walkers on the trail and no ATVs in sight. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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