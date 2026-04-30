Noel Richardson holds a photo showing her injuries after an assault by an ex-partner, at the Finding Our Voices End-DV rally April 22 in downtown Farmington. Dr. Christopher Priest of Mountain View Dentistry in Bridgton is restoring her smile through the Finding Our Voices dental program, Finding Our Smiles. (Courtesy of Patrisha McLean)

FARMINGTON — A Maine nonprofit has won a national award for a dental care program connecting survivors of domestic abuse with volunteer providers across the state.

The Finding Our Smiles program, operated by Finding Our Voices, has provided nearly $400,000 in donated dental care to 64 women since 2022, using a network of 40 Maine providers across nine counties to address both physical and emotional impacts of abuse.

The program received a 2026 Purple Ribbon Award in the category of “Most Innovative Service,” presented by DomesticShelters.org, which said the awards are judged by a national panel and are “the most comprehensive awards program honoring the countless hopegivers of the domestic violence movement.”

According to CEO and founder Patrisha McLean, the program is distinct in its focus and scope. It “donates dental care exclusively to women survivors of intimate partner abuse” and also addresses damage caused by emotional abuse, including cases where survivors were “not being allowed” to brush their teeth.

Women are referred to the program through domestic violence resource centers, homeless shelters, recovery networks and hospitals, or may reach out independently.

Eligible participants are Maine women whose dental damage is linked to abuse and who cannot afford care on their own.

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“They need to have stable housing and reliable transportation, although we will pay for gas cards if the cost of gas is a barrier to them getting to their appointments and especially now with gas being so expensive,” McLean said.

Once accepted, participants are matched with a volunteer dentist.

“When Finding Our Voices identifies an applicant who qualifies, we talk with them and if we feel they are a good fit we try to make a match with a ‘Team Smiles’ dentist who is ideally within an hour drive away,” McLean said.

Dr. Robert Belanger of Benchmark Dental in Farmington is one of 40 Maine dental providers donating dental care for women domestic abuse survivors in the Finding Our Voices program Finding Our Smiles. Finding Our Voices is the winner of a 2026 national Purple Ribbon Award in the category of “Most Innovative Service” for their groundbreaking dental program. (Courtesy of Patrisha McLean)

Providers then develop treatment plans, often working with specialists including oral surgeons, prosthodontists, endodontists, orthodontists, dental hygienists and dental labs within the network.

“Specialists are pretty easily found when needed within our network of volunteer providers or through the dentist reaching out to colleagues,” McLean said. “Our dentists keep things moving with many taking more than one survivor-patient a year, so we do not have a long wait list.”

Demand for the program is growing, with expansion efforts in 2026 focused on more rural areas, including Aroostook and Washington counties.

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The organization is also seeking additional providers, and “encourage any dentist in Maine who wants to join Team Smiles to reach out,” McLean said.

McLean said the program still faces some challenges, including staffing and funding.

“The biggest challenges the program faces right now is being able to devote the administrative time that is needed to keep things smooth as it expands, along with financial resources to pay for added staff time,” she said.

Participants described both physical relief and emotional impact from the care. One survivor said, “It’s empowering to complete a simple dentist appointment in peace, and I am slowly getting over feeling selfish for needing a filling.”

Another said, “This is the first time I have seen myself smile back at me in a mirror since 2012.”

HOW TO GET HELP

If you are a woman in Maine who has experienced domestic violence and are looking for support, visit the Finding Our Voices website for ways to connect with their statewide sisterhood of survivors. You can learn more at findingourvoices.net.

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IF YOU or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, you can call the statewide Domestic Abuse Helpline at 1-866-834-4357 to talk to someone who can help. You can learn more at mcedv.org/get-help.

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, you can call the statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 1-800-871-7741 to talk to someone who can help. You can learn more at mecasa.org.

FOR ASSISTANCE during a mental health crisis, call or text 888-568-1112. To call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, call 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

FOR OTHER support or referrals, call the NAMI Maine Help Line at 800-464-5767 or email [email protected].