DIXFIELD — The Regional School Unit 56 board of directors unanimously voted April 28 to move forward with a $16 million FY27 budget, a 5.39% increase, or $817,991, over the current year.

A districtwide hearing and initial vote by the public is planned for 6:30 p.m. on May 26 at the high school, and a budget validation referendum vote at the polls is set for June 9 in each town.

By town, Canton’s portion is down $17,388.43 or -1.4% from the 2025-2026 budget; Carthage is up $9,421.49 or 1%; Dixfield is up $123,892.49 or 5%; Peru is up $153,573.28 or 8.3%.

RSU 56 is made up of students from Canton, Carthage, Dixfield and Peru.

Prior to the vote, there was some maneuvering with the proposed budget.

Superintendent Pam Doyen said that since the April 14 meeting, the district has received additional funds from the Maine Department of Education of $54,080, general purpose aid for local schools. The initiative provides one-time funding to help stabilize budgets in districts with a high proportion of economically disadvantaged students.

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And the administrative team lobbied to add into the budget a network manager/IT specialist for $98,000, which previously had not been included.

To accommodate the IT specialist, cuts of $93,194 were recommended, including $36,000 for a social worker at Dirigo Elementary School, $10,000 in legal fees, and $10,000 from course reimbursement.

The district hopes the new technology position will allow for decreased outage time, more frequent school/community communication, improving instructional support and live-streaming events/activities.

“We said this from the beginning, there’s very little in this budget to cut,” Doyen said. “And I would say this position, in my mind, in looking at what we have and what we’re able to monitor on our laptops because we are providing devices to every child.”

One director spoke out against cutting the social worker position, which Dirigo Elementary School Principal Charlie Swan said he would favor if it meant adding the IT specialist, according to Doyen.

“We would love to have both, but in circumstances where you can’t have both, we have to prioritize what we believe is in the best interest of the district,” Doyen said “If I could have it all, I would have a fulltime employed social worker, and the second one at the elementary school. We don’t have the funds to do that. Maybe next year we could add something else in.”

Board member Bruce Ross said another person in IT will help keep things up-to-date.

“If we’ve got these devices, we’ve got to support the technology,” Ross said.