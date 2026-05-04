The candidates are set for the June 9 primary to see who will get the Republican nomination in the Nov. 3 election for Franklin County commissioner.

There are two candidates for both District 4 and District 5.

Incumbent Robert “Bob” Carlton of Freeman Township and Earl “Lee” Ireland of Industry are seeking to represent District 4. The district serves the residents of Carrabassett Valley, Dallas Plantation, East Central Franklin, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon, New Vineyard and Wyman Township.

There is no Democratic candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot for District 4. Unenrolled candidates have until June 1 to submit nomination papers.

Running for the District 5 commissioner seat are incumbent Jeffrey Gilbert of Jay and Earl Martin of Chesterville. The winner of this race will run against Democratic candidate Gary McGrane of Jay on Nov. 3.

Voting will occur during the statewide election in the towns the district represents on June 9.

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Earl “Lee” Ireland

(Courtesy of Lee Ireland)

Robert “Bob” Carlton

(Courtesy of Bob Carlton)

Carlton, 69, a self-employed consulting forester, was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills to an interim term as county commissioners in 2022. He then won election to be a commissioner in 2023 and again in 2025. He has been a firefighter for about 40 years and is a member of the Maine State Board of Pesticide Control. He can be reached at [email protected].

Ireland, 71, is a retired business owner and retired emergency medical technician and paramedic for NorthStar EMS ambulance service, now known as MaineHealth EMS. He has served 34 as an Industry Select Board member for the past 34 years. He is also a past member of the Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee. His email address is [email protected].

Earl Martin Jr.

(Courtesy of Earl Martin)

Jeffrey Gilbert

(Courtesy of Jeffrey Gilbert)

Martin, whose age was not available, is the vice chairman of the Chesterville Select Board. He served on the Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee. He also served 21 years in the U.S. Navy and is a retired businessman.

Gilbert, 65, is a heat pump technician and property manager. He has been a county commissioner for nearly two years and is a former papermaker. He also served on the Jay Comprehensive Planning Committee.