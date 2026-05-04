A hand-painted canoe featuring wildlife illustrations is displayed May 2 at the High Peaks Alliance booth during the Maine Fiddlehead Festival at the University of Maine at Farmington. The festival continued through light rain and cool conditions, with vendors and organizations set up across campus. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

FARMINGTON — The 13th annual Maine Fiddlehead Festival went forward May 2, at the University of Maine at Farmington, drawing a strong turnout despite cloudy skies, chilly temperatures and intermittent drizzle.

Fiddleheads, the festival’s seasonal centerpiece, were widely available, with vendors offering a range of options featuring the spring foraged crop.

A fiddlehead is the tightly coiled young shoot of a fern, most commonly the ostrich fern, harvested in early spring before it unfurls. The shoots must be cooked thoroughly before eating, typically by boiling or steaming, and are often described as having a flavor similar to asparagus or green beans.

Shoppers browse handmade products May 2 at the Pickle’s Potions and Lotions booth during the Maine Fiddlehead Festival at the University of Maine at Farmington. Vendors remained active despite light rain and cool conditions throughout the day. (Rebecca RIchard/Staff Writer)

More than 73 vendors participated, including farmers, food producers, crafters and nonprofit groups, alongside a farmers market and prepared food offerings. A cooking demonstration led by Ashley Montgomery highlighted ways to prepare fiddleheads.

Vendors from Grounded Confections offer plant-based artisan chocolate bars May 2 during the Maine Fiddlehead Festival at the University of Maine at Farmington. The event featured a range of local food products and drew visitors despite cool, drizzly weather. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Family-focused activities were a central part of the event, with children’s programming that included animals, a vegetable parade, seed planting and hands-on exhibits. Additional educational “Tent Talks” covered topics such as sustainable harvesting, composting and local food systems.

Music performances continued throughout the day at the amphitheater, while tours and planting activities took place at the UMF Community Garden.

A vendor from Shameless Bits displays whimsical, wearable art May 2 during the Maine Fiddlehead Festival at the University of Maine at Farmington. The event featured a variety of local artisans despite cool, drizzly conditions. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

The annual festival celebrates local food, agriculture and the start of Maine’s growing season, with free admission and opportunities for attendees to support local food pantries through donations.

A vendor displays artwork and handmade cards under a tent May 2 during the Maine Fiddlehead Festival at the University of Maine at Farmington. The event continued through cool, drizzly conditions, with vendors set up across campus. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Seedlings, handmade goods and herbal products are displayed May 2 at a vendor booth during the Maine Fiddlehead Festival at the University of Maine at Farmington. The event featured a wide range of local items despite cool, damp conditions. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Vendors line the University of Maine at Farmington campus May 2 during the Maine Fiddlehead Festival, as visitors browse booths despite light rain and cool temperatures. The annual event drew a steady crowd throughout the day, rain and shine. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)