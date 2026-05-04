FARMINGTON — The 13th annual Maine Fiddlehead Festival went forward May 2, at the University of Maine at Farmington, drawing a strong turnout despite cloudy skies, chilly temperatures and intermittent drizzle.
Fiddleheads, the festival’s seasonal centerpiece, were widely available, with vendors offering a range of options featuring the spring foraged crop.
A fiddlehead is the tightly coiled young shoot of a fern, most commonly the ostrich fern, harvested in early spring before it unfurls. The shoots must be cooked thoroughly before eating, typically by boiling or steaming, and are often described as having a flavor similar to asparagus or green beans.
More than 73 vendors participated, including farmers, food producers, crafters and nonprofit groups, alongside a farmers market and prepared food offerings. A cooking demonstration led by Ashley Montgomery highlighted ways to prepare fiddleheads.
Family-focused activities were a central part of the event, with children’s programming that included animals, a vegetable parade, seed planting and hands-on exhibits. Additional educational “Tent Talks” covered topics such as sustainable harvesting, composting and local food systems.
Music performances continued throughout the day at the amphitheater, while tours and planting activities took place at the UMF Community Garden.
The annual festival celebrates local food, agriculture and the start of Maine’s growing season, with free admission and opportunities for attendees to support local food pantries through donations.
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Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...
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