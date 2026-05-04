FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 expects to receive an additional $161,000 in state revenue this summer as part of a one-time distribution aimed at helping districts with high percentages of economically disadvantaged students.

Superintendent Christian Elkington announced the funding at this week’s RSU 9 board of directors meeting.

The district anticipates receiving $160,940 in July.

Elkington said administrators are initially looking at using the money to strengthen support at the elementary level to address student behavior needs.

“We think that, in looking at it, that our focus is on elementary needs, as we talked about in reference to students with the high levels of behavior concerns and difficulties,” Elkington said. “That’s probably where we’re going to be coming to you with an idea or two.”

Administrators are expected to meet with the board’s Education Policy and Finance committees to develop a plan for the funds. Elkington said he also plans to discuss ideas with the district’s behavioral specialists.

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In response to a comment about spending the money more quickly, Elkington noted that only a few weeks remain in the school year.

The funding is part of a one-time $8 million “bridge payment” included in the state’s supplemental budget. The payment is designed to support districts in which at least 40 percent of students are considered economically disadvantaged. Students fall into that category if they receive free or reduced lunch.

The state average for economically disadvantaged student populations is projected to be 54% in fiscal year 2027. In RSU 9, 60.7% of students fall into that category.

Beginning in the future, districts’ percentages of economically disadvantaged students will factor into the Essential Programs and Services, or EPS, funding model, which determines how much state subsidy districts receive.

The Maine Legislature approved the change through L.D. 2226, marking the first update to the EPS model since it was created in 2005. Previously, the model relied on property tax valuation.

The changes are expected to take effect in fiscal 2028, which covers the 2027-28 school year.

This story was originally published by The Maine Monitor, a nonprofit and nonpartisan news organization.