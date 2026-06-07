The earliest agricultural fair has come and gone, but there’s still time to catch a fair in Pittston, Farmington, Bangor, Acton and many more across the state. From cotton candy to greased pig competitions to oxen pulls and a crazy, noisy midway, these country fairs are a childhood memory worth making.
JUNE
June 18-21 — Pittson Fair, Pittson
June 24-27 — Monmouth Fair, Monmouth
JULY
July 9-12 — Ossipee Valley Fair, Hiram
July 10-12 — Houlton Fair, Houlton
July 17-19 — Waterford World’s Fair, Waterford
July 30-Aug. 8 — Bangor State Fair, Bangor
AUGUST
Aug. 1-8 — Bangor State Fair, Bangor
Aug. 4-9 — Union Fair, Union
Aug. 5-9 — Northern Maine Fair, Presque Isle
Aug. 11-16 — Topsham Fair, Topsham
Aug. 13-22 — Skowhegan State Fair, Skowhegan
Aug. 27-30 — Acton Fair, Acton
Aug. 27-30 — Piscataquis Valley Fair, Dover-Foxcroft
Aug. 29-30 — Washington County Fair, Pembroke
Aug. 29-Sept. 7 — Windsor Fair, Windsor
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1-7 — Windsor Fair, Windsor
Sept. 3-7 — Blue Hill Fair, Blue Hill
Sept. 4-7 — Harmony Free Fair, Harmony
Sept. 10-12 — Litchfield Fair, Litchfield
Sept. 10-13 — Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair, Clinton
Sept. 16-19 — Oxford County Fair, Oxford
Sept. 18-20 — New Portland Lions Fair, New Portland,
Sept. 20-26 — Farmington Fair, Farmington
Sept. 25-27 — Common Ground Country Fair, Unity
Sept. 27-Oct. 3 — Cumberland Fair, Cumberland
OCTOBER
Oct. 1-3 — Cumberland Fair, Cumberland
Oct. 4-11 — Fryeburg Fair, Fryeburg
Supporting Sponsor for the Advertiser Democrat
Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. norwaysavings.bank
Supporting Sponsor for Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Rumford Falls Times.
Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. franklinsavings.bank
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can update your screen name on the member's center.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can subscribe here. Questions? Please see our FAQs.