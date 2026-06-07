Benjamin Galusha, 10, of Kingfield and Andrew Silver of the Silver Circus spin plates Sept. 17 at the 2025 Farmington Fair in Farmington. This year's fair is scheduled for Sept. 20-26. (Rich Abrahamson/Staff Photographer)

The earliest agricultural fair has come and gone, but there’s still time to catch a fair in Pittston, Farmington, Bangor, Acton and many more across the state. From cotton candy to greased pig competitions to oxen pulls and a crazy, noisy midway, these country fairs are a childhood memory worth making.

JUNE

June 18-21 — Pittson Fair, Pittson

June 24-27 — Monmouth Fair, Monmouth

JULY

July 9-12 — Ossipee Valley Fair, Hiram

July 10-12 — Houlton Fair, Houlton

July 17-19 — Waterford World’s Fair, Waterford

July 30-Aug. 8 — Bangor State Fair, Bangor

AUGUST

Aug. 1-8 — Bangor State Fair, Bangor

Aug. 4-9 — Union Fair, Union

Aug. 5-9 — Northern Maine Fair, Presque Isle

Aug. 11-16 — Topsham Fair, Topsham

Aug. 13-22 — Skowhegan State Fair, Skowhegan

Aug. 27-30 — Acton Fair, Acton

Aug. 27-30 — Piscataquis Valley Fair, Dover-Foxcroft

Aug. 29-30 — Washington County Fair, Pembroke

Aug. 29-Sept. 7 — Windsor Fair, Windsor

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1-7 — Windsor Fair, Windsor

Sept. 3-7 — Blue Hill Fair, Blue Hill

Sept. 4-7 — Harmony Free Fair, Harmony

Sept. 10-12 — Litchfield Fair, Litchfield

Sept. 10-13 — Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair, Clinton

Sept. 16-19 — Oxford County Fair, Oxford

Sept. 18-20 — New Portland Lions Fair, New Portland,

Sept. 20-26 — Farmington Fair, Farmington

Sept. 25-27 — Common Ground Country Fair, Unity

Sept. 27-Oct. 3 — Cumberland Fair, Cumberland

OCTOBER

Oct. 1-3 — Cumberland Fair, Cumberland

Oct. 4-11 — Fryeburg Fair, Fryeburg