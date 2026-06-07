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Benjamin Galusha, 10, of Kingfield and Andrew Silver of the Silver Circus spin plates Sept. 17 at the 2025 Farmington Fair in Farmington. This year's fair is scheduled for Sept. 20-26. (Rich Abrahamson/Staff Photographer)

The earliest agricultural fair has come and gone, but there’s still time to catch a fair in Pittston, Farmington, Bangor, Acton and many more across the state. From cotton candy to greased pig competitions to oxen pulls and a crazy, noisy midway, these country fairs are a childhood memory worth making.

JUNE

June 18-21 — Pittson Fair, Pittson
June 24-27 — Monmouth Fair, Monmouth

JULY

July 9-12 — Ossipee Valley Fair, Hiram
July 10-12 — Houlton Fair, Houlton
July 17-19 — Waterford World’s Fair, Waterford
July 30-Aug. 8 — Bangor State Fair, Bangor

AUGUST

Aug. 1-8 — Bangor State Fair, Bangor
Aug. 4-9 — Union Fair, Union
Aug. 5-9 — Northern Maine Fair, Presque Isle
Aug. 11-16 — Topsham Fair, Topsham
Aug. 13-22 — Skowhegan State Fair, Skowhegan
Aug. 27-30 — Acton Fair, Acton
Aug. 27-30 — Piscataquis Valley Fair, Dover-Foxcroft
Aug. 29-30 — Washington County Fair, Pembroke
Aug. 29-Sept. 7 — Windsor Fair, Windsor

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1-7 — Windsor Fair, Windsor
Sept. 3-7 — Blue Hill Fair, Blue Hill
Sept. 4-7 — Harmony Free Fair, Harmony
Sept. 10-12 — Litchfield Fair, Litchfield
Sept. 10-13 — Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair, Clinton
Sept. 16-19 — Oxford County Fair, Oxford
Sept. 18-20 — New Portland Lions Fair, New Portland,
Sept. 20-26 — Farmington Fair, Farmington
Sept. 25-27 — Common Ground Country Fair, Unity
Sept. 27-Oct. 3 — Cumberland Fair, Cumberland

OCTOBER

Oct. 1-3 — Cumberland Fair, Cumberland
Oct. 4-11 — Fryeburg Fair, Fryeburg

A.M. Sheehan has been in the news business for 40 years, including time as an editor at the Chatham Courier in N.Y., Kitchenware News, Beachcomber and Dover Community News in N.H., and the Summerville...

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