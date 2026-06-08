Silas Mohlar, director of the 30 Mile River Watershed Association’s aquatic invasive species program, inspects a sample of swollen bladderwort at a local pond. (Courtesy of Robert G. Rogers)

CHESTERVILLE — A director of the 30 Mile River Watershed Association’s aquatic invasive species and local prevention will speak June 18 at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House.

Silas Mohlar will lead the informational discussion and slide show, drawing on prevention, monitoring and management work in an 89-square-mile watershed that extends from New Sharon to Monmouth.

The talk is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the meeting house, 3 Borough Road. It is free and open to the public.

Mohlar leads the association’s aquatic invasive species prevention, monitoring and management efforts. His work includes overseeing control projects at Tilton Pond and Androscoggin Lake in collaboration with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Mohlar served on 30 Mile’s seasonal staff in 2021 and 2022 before joining the organization full time in 2023 after graduating from the University of Maine at Farmington. He oversees the organization’s courtesy boat inspection and aquatic invasive plant monitoring and management programs.

During the summer season, those programs employ eight to 10 staff members. Mohlar grew up in Readfield, where he still lives, and is a graduate of Maranacook Community High School in Readfield.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a nonprofit community resource. The building is ADA accessible, and light refreshments will be available.

For more information, call 207-779-0660 or visit chestervillemeetinghouse.org.