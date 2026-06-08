Acacia Omari is photographed May 28 outside Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. Omari attended the last three years of high school at Mt. Blue, as she moved to Maine from Tanzania when she was 15. She spent time in a wide variety of extracurriculars, from the track team to Unified and clubs. She will attend Gordon College in the fall. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer)

The Mt. Blue High School Class of 2026 in Regional School Unit 9 was urged Sunday, June 7, to remember the people who helped them reach graduation, to use their time wisely and choose kindness as they move into the next chapter of their lives.

The school listed 155 graduates and eight international students for certificates of attendance for the 56th commencement in Farmington.

Student speakers told classmates that graduation was not just an individual achievement, but the result of years of support from friends, families, teachers and staff.

Student Council Presidents Maddyson Goodwin and Liliana Huntley opened their speeches by acknowledging the uncertainty some students felt before reaching graduation.

“I think everyone sitting in front of us has had a moment of worry that we might not be here today, and I know we are all incredibly grateful to be,” Huntley said.

The two said graduation often appears to be an individual accomplishment.

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“But none of us got here alone,” Huntley said. “Every person sitting here today was helped by someone who encouraged them, challenged them, listened to them or simply showed up when they needed it most.”

Goodwin asked classmates to think about the people who had supported them and whether they could become that kind of person for someone else.

“The power of someone on your side is unmatched,” Goodwin said. “Who is that person for you? Who can you be that person for?”

Goodwin and Huntley shared memories, including a downpour during Cougars in the Community Day in eighth grade, an exploding microwave that got students out of class for an hour, singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” in Mrs. Knapp’s class and the disruptions of COVID-19.

“These were the moments that brought us together,” Huntley said. “This is when we learned that we could count on each other.”

Class President Grace Allen reflected on how quickly high school had passed.

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“Freshman year felt like the beginning of a very long story,” Allen said. “We thought we had all the time in the world. And now somehow, in what feels like the blink of an eye, we’re here wearing caps and gowns, preparing to say goodbye.”

Allen said students may not remember every assignment or test score, but they will remember the feeling of the past four years, including football games, dances, awkward presentations, group projects, teachers and friendships.

“At the time, those moments felt unimportant and boring,” Allen said. “But now, looking back, they were everything to us.”

Allen thanked teachers, staff, counselors, coaches, custodians, cafeteria workers, librarians, parents and families for helping the class reach graduation.

“To our teachers: thank you for your patience, your encouragement and for pushing us to become better versions of ourselves,” Allen said.

Allen urged classmates to slow down, appreciate the people and moments around them “before they become memories.”

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Rowan Shanti, class vice president and valedictorian, told classmates that challenge is part of change.

Shanti said graduates will face hardship whether they enter college, the workforce, the military or another path, but should not avoid difficult moments simply because they are hard.

“It’s those moments, those moments of discomfort and uncertainty, that have made us who we are today and will continue to shape us into who we will become,” Shanti said.

Shanti recalled watching graduates pass through the halls in earlier years and wishing to be older, grown up and finished with school. Now, Shanti said, the class of 2026 had become the students that younger children look up to.

“This moment, and every moment hereafter, is what we’ve been waiting for,” Shanti said. “So, I urge you: don’t waste it.”

Shanti encouraged graduates to learn, teach, grow, care, think for themselves and be kind.

“Allow yourself to be challenged and to be present, but most importantly, choose to be kind,” Shanti said.

The commencement program also included a welcome from Principal Joel Smith, the national anthem by the high school band, a musical performance by the Senior Fiddlers, presentation of diplomas by RSU 9 administration and the turning of tassels by class officers. Class officers were Allen, president; Shanti, vice president; Lincoln Tierney, secretary; and Acacia Omari, treasurer. Amanda Barker was class adviser.