A Carrabassett Valley man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend, Makayla DeSantis, 23, on March 8 at his condominium in Carrabassett Valley.

Austin J. Doucette, 24, entered the not guilty plea via Zoom on Tuesday from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He has been held there since his arrest in lieu of $500,000 bail. A bail hearing has not been scheduled.

Austin Doucette

Doucette, who told police he shot his girlfriend by accident, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in April on a charge of intentional or knowing murder. A conviction carries a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.

Authorities say he shot his girlfriend twice in the chest at his condominium at 1215 Left Bank in Carrabassett Valley. She died at a Portland hospital while undergoing surgery.

DeSantis, originally from Colchester, Connecticut, worked at 45 North, a restaurant at the Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel in Carrabassett Valley. Doucette also worked for Sugarloaf in a different capacity.

Following the shooting, authorities say Doucette drove DeSantis toward a Farmington hospital to get treatment, but ambulance personnel responding to his 911 call intercepted his vehicle. DeSantis was taken to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington and then flown by medical helicopter to MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland.

According to witnesses in a police affidavit, DeSantis’ co-workers told police Doucette had for weeks “belittled” and demeaned her in text messages and threatened to hurt her.

The two had been dating since May 13, 2018, and were in a long-distance relationship until DeSantis moved to Maine in 2024.

Doucette’s attorney, Verne Paradie, as well as assistant attorneys general Katherine Bozeman and Andrew Berggren were also on Zoom for the 5-minute appearance. Judge Andrew Robinson presided over the arraignment at the Franklin County Superior Court in Farmington.