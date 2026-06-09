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FAYETTE — Brian Holman and Daniel Rooney won seats on the board of selectmen in Tuesday’s election.

Holman received 319 votes and Rooney received 262 votes.

In the school committee race, Nancy Cronin and Robin Holman were elected. Cronin received 260 votes to Holman’s 217. Ali Bichler finished third with 120 votes.

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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