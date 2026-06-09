Linda Pepin, Stephanie Reed, Chris Reed and Sandy Witas with Beautify Rumford spend the morning of June 6 filling planters to be placed around the community. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — The town was in full bloom June 8 as public works crews placed 18 large planters and several small ones, all filled with flowers, around town as part of a project by Beautify Rumford.

Under cloudy skies June 6, seven volunteers, led by Stephanie Reed, spent the morning filling the planters, which had been in the public parking lot by Memorial Bridge, also called the Chisholm Park Bridge.

Reed noted that volunteer Sandy Witas grew most of the plants and others were purchased from Lloyd’s Greenhouse in Rumford.

Large planters are placed June 8 at the entrance to Veterans Park, a downtown green space at the head of Congress Street in Rumford. Public Works placed 18 of the large planters around town after volunteers with Beautify Rumford filled the planters with flowers two days before. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

The annual planting is a tradition Beautify Rumford has done since 2019.

Beautify Rumford is also known for its annual Festival of Trees at the Rumford Falls Auditorium, which features custom-decorated trees and wreaths submitted by local businesses, schools and nonprofits to promote holiday cheer and community fundraising.

“We can always use more volunteers,” Reed said.

To volunteer, send an email to [email protected] or visit the Beautify Rumford Facebook page.