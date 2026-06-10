The Secretary of State’s Office has ruled that a former county officer does not meet the requirements to run for Androscoggin County sheriff.

Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson. (Russ Dillingham/Staff Photographer) Purchase this image

Julie Flynn, deputy secretary of state, presided over a multi-hour hearing on June 3 to consider Sheriff Eric Samson’s challenge of the candidacy of Kevin Nichols of Turner. Samson contended Nichols lacked the relevant two years of supervisory employment experience required by law.

Flynn found that Samson provided sufficient evidence to find that Nichols did not meet the requirements. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows upheld that ruling in a written decision on Wednesday evening.

Several witnesses testified at the hearing that Nichols never served in the capacity of supervisory employment in a ranked position such as corporal, sergeant or lieutenant.

Nichols said that he did serve as a detective, unit manager, field training officer and oversaw investigations, and made recommendations to superiors, which he said gave him the required experience. Before he resigned from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office in 2015, his positions also included corrections officer, transport officer and patrol deputy.

According to Flynn’s decision, “supervisory employment experience” is interpreted to mean formal employment in a position with responsibility for supervising subordinate employees, not just performing supervisory tasks informally.

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The field training officer role, while involving some evaluation and recommendations, was deemed advisory and not a formal supervisory position, according to the decision.

The unit manager roles involved some oversight but lacked formal authority or promotion capabilities, according to Flynn’s recommendation.

KNichols_Andro Cty Sheriff_Final Decision by jarenstam

Samson and Nichols had until 10 a.m. Wednesday to appeal Flynn’s recommendation. Neither did.

“Just received notice from the Secretary of State’s Office. I will not be on the ballot this November. I do not qualify. Thanks for all that showed support,” Nichols wrote on his Facebook campaign page at 7 p.m. Monday.

Nichols was not available for comment Wednesday.

Samson wrote in an email on Wednesday: “I had never challenged an opponent’s qualifications in my many contested elections as I knew they were well qualified. I swore an oath to uphold the law of Maine,” he wrote.

He said Flynn’s decision confirmed that “Mr. Nichols did not meet the statutory requirement. Although Mr. Nichols dedicated many years of service to the people of Androscoggin County at the sheriff’s office and I thank him for that, he was never in a supervisory employment position that would prepare him for managing the complex operations of the sheriff’s office or make him eligible to hold the office.”