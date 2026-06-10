1 min read

CANTON — Voters elected two people to fill vacancies on the select board June 9.

Incumbent Carole Ferris received 180 votes to win election for one of the three-year slots. For the other post, Joshua Stevens won with 189 votes. His opponent Steven Sill withdrew from the election.

Diane Ray ran unopposed for another three-year term on the planning board, with incumbent Natalie Sneller unopposed for three years on the Regional School Unit 56 board of directors.

Bruce Farrin is editor for the Rumford Falls Times, serving the River Valley with the community newspaper since moving to Rumford in 1986. In his early days, before computers, he was responsible for...

Join the Conversation

Please your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can subscribe here. Questions? Please see our FAQs.