CANTON — Voters elected two people to fill vacancies on the select board June 9.

Incumbent Carole Ferris received 180 votes to win election for one of the three-year slots. For the other post, Joshua Stevens won with 189 votes. His opponent Steven Sill withdrew from the election.

Diane Ray ran unopposed for another three-year term on the planning board, with incumbent Natalie Sneller unopposed for three years on the Regional School Unit 56 board of directors.