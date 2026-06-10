DIXFIELD — Voters on June 9 approved a municipal budget of just under $3 million, passing all 25 articles, according to Deputy Tax Collector Bethany Child on Wednesday.

Running unopposed, Laurie Woodhead was reelected for a three-year term on the select board and Charity Webster was elected to the Regional School Unit 56 board of directors for three years.

The budget represents an increase of 2.69% from the present budget, according to Town Manager Alicia Conn.

Conn said she is applying for eight grants for three major projects — the Hall Hill Pump Station rebuild, the Porter Road Bridge/culvert, and the Common Road reconstruction.

Unfortunately, the Maine Department of Transportation declined to support the bid for congressional funding for the Common Road project. Conn got permission from the select board to continue working with Dirigo Engineering to write technical aspects of the grants.

Conn said funding has been set aside for the process of updating the town comprehensive plan, which includes working with the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments. A seven-member comprehensive planning committee has been established, which is putting together a community survey that should be put out to the public sometime this summer.

The existing comprehensive plan was done in 2007.