MEXICO — A $600,000 drop in the proposed municipal budget was given the OK June 9 by residents, who approved all 20 articles of the $6.7 million spending plan, which includes the Oxford County tax and Mexico’s share of the local costs for Regional School Unit 10, according to Town Clerk Sandy Ackley.

In addition, Reggie Arsenault (286 votes) and Calvin Burgess (322 votes) were unopposed to win three-year positions on the select board, replacing incumbents Thomas Williams and Jennifer Beauton, who did not seek reelection.

Three people ran for the open three-year position as the new Mexico representative to the Regional School Unit 10 board of directors. Carol Daigle (270 votes) defeated Josette Duguay (260 votes) and Miia Zellner (120 votes).

Last year’s spending means good news for the taxpayers for FY27 with no capital equipment purchases and what retiring Town Manager Jack Gaudet has called a “normal highway project plan.”

He said the undesignated fund is still at the level where it should be, somewhere around $1.34 million. So the town will be able to continue with the practice of using a portion of that to help offset the tax mill rate.