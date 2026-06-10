DIXFIELD — Residents of Dixfield-based Regional School Unit 56 approved the $15.9 million budget in Tuesday’s referendum.
Three towns voted in favor of the budget: Dixfield, 356-191; Peru, 298-189; and Canton, 174-82. Results were not available from Carthage, the town with the smallest population.
The budget represents a 5.39% increase, according to Superintendent Pam Doyen.
The budget includes the addition of a network manager/IT specialist for $98,000, which had not been included until late in the budget process. The benefits of having the position included decreased outage time, more frequent school/community communication, improving instructional support and livestreaming events/activities.
To accommodate the IT specialist, the administrative team recommended cuts of $106,194, which included $36,000 for a social worker at Dirigo Elementary School, $10,000 in legal fees, and $10,000 from course reimbursement.
By town, Canton’s portion of the district’s budget is down $17,388.43, or 1.416%; Carthage’s is up $9,421.49, or 1.06%; Dixfield’s is up $123,892.49, or 5.185%; and Peru’s is up $153,573.28, or 8.304%.
Looking at the history of RSU 56, Doyen said the district has existed for nine years. The first year, 2018, the budget was $12.9 million.
“We made cuts over the first six to seven years. Now, it’s about working to keep what we have,” she said.
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