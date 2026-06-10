PERU — Voters approved a nearly $2.10 million budget Tuesday and a Property Maintenance Ordinance to protect public health, safety and welfare.

Town Clerk Deb Coudrain said the budget is $355,336 more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. All 41 articles were approved, including adding a board secretary and a fourth road department worker.

Voters approved $30,000 for digital mapping, which is the process of compiling, formatting and presenting geographic data into interactive, virtual images.

The budget also includes the town’s share of Oxford County taxes, Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste and Med-Care Ambulance services, but not the Regional School Unit 56 budget assessment.

The Property Maintenance Ordinance sets “a minimum standard for the maintenance of structures and the groups of property in the town in order to protect public health, safety and welfare, and provide access for safety personnel in the event of an emergency.”

The town recently hired Michael Day as code enforcement officer.

Selectperson Lynda Hebert was reelected with 232 votes and Dan Richard had 231 to succeed Arthur Clifford, who did not run for another term. Both terms are for three years.

The third candidate was Joe Brissette with 173 votes.