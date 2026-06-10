RUMFORD — Residents of the seven towns that make up Regional School Unit 10 approved the $45 million budget June 9, confirmed Wednesday afternoon by Assistant Superintendent Matt Gilbert.

The total votes were 1,647 yes to 1,224 no.

Towns voting in favor were Rumford, 669 to 370; Mexico, 350 to 203; Roxbury by 59 to 50; and Hanover by 68 to 24.

Towns voting against were Nezinscot Region towns of Buckfield, 225 to 265; Hartford, 158 to 162; and Sumner, 118 to 150.

The budget increases 4.9%, or $2.1 million, over the current fiscal year. The plan includes cutting 19 positions, although 12 of those staff cuts include vacant jobs, upcoming retirees or those planning to leave. There are currently 430 employees in the district.

The other cuts in the budget include eliminating the Mountain Valley High School Alpine/Nordic ski program for FY27; one of three social workers at Mountain Valley Community School; one of three school guidance counselors at the community school; an office secretary at the community school; a principal position at the community school; a guidance counselor at Hartford Sumner Elementary School; one of the two Extended Learning Opportunities coordinators; two teachers at Hartford Summer Elementary School based on class sizes in FY27; two special education Ed Tech I teachers; a general Ed Tech III teacher at the community school; and a library education tech at the community school.

By town, Buckfield’s portion of the district’s budget is up 4.86%, or $100,000; Hanover is up 7.6%, or $45,600; Hartford is up 11.7%, or $197,000; Mexico is up 5.6%, or $95,500; Roxbury is down 7.1%, or $83,000; Rumford is up 2.44%, or $170,000; and Sumner is up 9.7%, or $103,000.