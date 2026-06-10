Mount Blue State Park, seen earlier this spring, in Weld is among the western Maine camping destinations highlighted in a guide that also includes Dummer’s Beach, Grafton Notch and nearby White Mountain base camps. (Anna Chadwick/Staff Photographer)

Western Maine is the center of this camping route, beginning in Weld, where Mount Blue State Park and Dummer’s Beach Campground anchor Webb Lake. From there, it moves west to Newry and the Grafton Notch area of Oxford County before branching into nearby New Hampshire, where Crawford Notch, Franconia Notch, Mount Washington and the Appalachian Mountain Club huts extend the route.

For campers planning from western Maine outward, the route begins with beaches and family campgrounds, then climbs toward waterfalls, notches, ridge hikes and backcountry huts. This guide is designed to help campers choose the right base camp for family lake trips, hiking weekends, RV stays, backcountry hut overnights and Mount Washington-area adventures.

Henry Grohman, 12, of Biddeford, leaps into Webb Lake in Franklin County. The lake serves as the lakefront setting for Mount Blue State Park’s campground area and Dummer’s Beach Campground, two starting points for a western Maine camping route that continues toward Grafton Notch and the White Mountains. (Courtesy of Martin Grohman)

MAINE HIGHLIGHTS

Mount Blue State Park, Weld

Mount Blue State Park is the best first stop because it offers the classic state park version of Webb Lake camping: woods, water, hiking and family-friendly facilities in one place.

CampMaine lists Mount Blue State Park at 187 Webb Beach Road in Weld, with 136 sites, tent camping, no full hookups, a May-to-October season and a maximum RV length of 35 feet. Mount Blue family campsites are $20 per night for residents and $30 for nonresidents, with water-and-electric sites listed at $30 for residents and $40 for nonresidents. A $5 per-site, per-night reservation fee and 9% lodging tax are added to camping fees.

Mount Blue works for campers who want western Maine without building the whole trip around one hard hike. Families can use it as a lake campground, while paddlers and swimmers can stay close to Webb Lake. Hikers can use Weld as a base for Mount Blue and nearby day trips.

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The park is a strong fit for family camping, Webb Lake swimming, paddling, Mount Blue hikes and a state park campground experience in the Weld area. Because it is a popular state park campground, summer weekends require planning and reservations should be made early.

Mount Blue State Park is at 187 Webb Beach Road, Weld, and can be reached at 207-585-2347.

Webb Lake in Weld is home to Mount Blue State Park’s Webb Beach campground area and Dummer’s Beach Campground, two western Maine camping options highlighted in the guide. (Staff file photo)

Dummer’s Beach Campground, Weld

Dummer’s Beach is the private Webb Lake counterpart to Mount Blue. Together, the two campgrounds give campers a clear choice: a state park campground or a private beach campground, both in Weld and both centered on Webb Lake.

Dummer’s Beach Campground is on the beachfront of Lake Webb in Weld and has been family-owned and operated since 1931. The site lists electricity and water hookups, shower and bathroom facilities, a half-mile sandy beach, two dump stations, a boat launch, canteen, playground, designated swim area, and activities for children. CampMaine lists the campground at 9 Dummer’s Beach Lane in Weld, with 200 sites, a May-to-September season, seasonal sites, pull-through sites, 30-amp service and a maximum RV length of 40 feet.

Dummer’s Beach lists short-term rates ranging from $34.42 nightly for Pine Tree sites to $49.18 nightly for waterfront 50-amp sites, with waterfront 30-amp sites listed at $45.30 nightly. Weekly rates range from $240.34 for Pine Tree sites to $287.19 for waterfront 50-amp sites. Seasonal sites are listed at $3,000 annually, with prices before 9% Maine sales tax and fees.

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Where Mount Blue gives campers the state park version of Webb Lake, Dummer’s Beach offers a more established private campground experience. It is the better fit for campers who want the beach to be the center of the stay, especially seasonal campers, RV campers and families planning a longer visit.

Dummer’s Beach is best suited to lake-first camping, RV stays, seasonal camping and families looking for a private campground atmosphere. CampMaine’s listing says tenting is “No,” so campers planning a tent stay should confirm site type directly before booking.

Dummer’s Beach Campground is at 9 Dummer’s Beach Lane, Weld, and can be reached at 207-585-2200.

Grafton Notch Campground, Newry

After Weld, the route moves from lake camping to mountain camping. Grafton Notch Campground is the key Maine hiking-base entry.

Grafton Notch Campground is at 1472 Bear River Road in Newry, with 15 wooded sites, fire rings and picnic tables at each site, hot showers, flush toilets, dishwashing sinks, a trailer dumping station, electric on Site 1 only, no water hookups, no generators, and dogs allowed on leash. Step Falls at Wight Brook is 1 mile from the campground.

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The office at Grafton Notch Campground in Newry welcomes campers near the Route 26 corridor, where the private campground serves as a small, wooded base camp for trips to Grafton Notch State Park, Step Falls, Old Speck and nearby Appalachian Trail access. (Courtesy of Grafton Notch Campground)

Grafton Notch State Park is a day-use park, while nearby Grafton Notch Campground is private; campers should confirm current rates directly.

This is the campground for hikers who want to be close to Grafton Notch, the Appalachian Trail, the Grafton Loop Trail, Step Falls and the Route 26 corridor. It is small and simple, which is part of the appeal. It is not a large RV resort. It is a wooded base camp near some of the most rugged hiking in western Maine.

The campground is a strong base for Old Speck, Table Rock, Step Falls, Screw Auger Falls, the Grafton Loop Trail and Appalachian Trail access. With only 15 sites and limited utility service, it works best for campers who want a small, quiet hiking base rather than a full-service campground.

Grafton Notch Campground can be reached at 207-824-2292.

Step Falls, seen April 29 in Newry, is a multi-tiered waterfall and has a trail that runs the length of the water feature about a mile long. It is part of the Step Falls Preserve Mahoosuc Land Trust off Route 26. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer) Purchase this image

Stony Brook Campground, Hanover

Stony Brook Campground in Hanover is the more full-service Grafton-area option. Its site describes it as a quiet family campground in the western foothills of Maine.

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For campers choosing between the two, Grafton Notch Campground is the smaller hiking base closer to the notch, while Stony Brook is the better fit for RVs, families, Androscoggin River camping, Bethel access, Sunday River Resort access and trips that need more services.

Stony Brook Campground is at 3036 Main St., Hanover, and can be reached at 207-824-2836.

BRANCHING INTO NEW HAMPSHIRE

The New Hampshire entries are nearby mountain extensions, not the center of the route. They matter because western Maine campers often use the same trip logic: mountain roads, trailheads, waterfalls, notches and ridge hikes.

The New Hampshire state park campgrounds also stand out on price. Dry River Campground and Lafayette Place Campground are each listed at $35 per night, with Dry River listed as having no hookups. That makes them relatively low-cost White Mountain base camps compared with many private campground options, though campers should confirm current rates and availability before traveling.

The entrance to Dry River Campground in Crawford Notch State Park in Bartlett, New Hampshire, opens onto a fall view of the White Mountains in October 2025. The campground, listed at $35 per night with no hookups, is among the lower-cost New Hampshire options included as an extension of a western Maine camping route. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Dry River Campground, Crawford Notch State Park

Dry River is the natural first White Mountain extension from western Maine because Crawford Notch is a logical next step for campers already thinking in terms of mountain roads, waterfalls and hiking base camps.

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New Hampshire State Parks lists Dry River Campground in Crawford Notch State Park, Baartlett, New Hampshire, and says the campground has a $35 nightly rate with no hookups. The seasonal operating dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Dry River works well for Mount Willard, Arethusa Falls, Frankenstein Cliff, the Willey Range and west-side Mount Washington access. It is more White Mountains than western Maine, but it is one of the most useful nearby state campground base camps.

Because it sits in a high-demand corridor, campers should book early for summer and foliage weekends and confirm current operating dates before traveling.

A map of Franconia Notch State Park in Lincoln, New Hampshire, highlights camping at Lafayette Place Campground, one of the New Hampshire White Mountain base camps included as an extension of a western Maine camping route. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Lafayette Place Campground, Franconia Notch State Park

Lafayette Place is the classic Franconia Notch base camp. It is farther from western Maine than Dry River, but it fits naturally as one of New England’s defining mountain campgrounds.

ReserveAmerica describes Lafayette Place Campground as the camping and hiking hub for Franconia Notch State Park. The campground sits in the heart of the park and serves as a base for hiking, biking, fishing, swimming and White Mountain attractions. Information about hiking trails, safety, and the natural and cultural history of the park is available near the campground entrance, and a lodge houses a registration desk and camping supplies.

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The campground store also stands out. It carries a broad range of camping basics, supplies and small items campers may need, and the prices are reasonable.

Echo Lake is seen from above in Franconia Notch State Park in Lincoln, New Hampshire. Nearby Lafayette Place Campground is among the White Mountain camping options included as an extension of the western Maine camping route. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Lafayette Place is the campground for Franconia Ridge, Cannon Mountain, Kinsman hikes, the Basin, Echo Lake, the Flume area and the full Franconia Notch experience. It is not remote, and it is not obscure. Its value is location.

Campers should expect demand, traffic and a busy notch environment. Lafayette Place is a strategic base camp, not solitude camping.

Dolly Copp Campground, White Mountain National Forest

Dolly Copp is the Mount Washington east-side entry. Dolly Copp is a large campground within White Mountain National Forest, with spacious sites organized into several loops. Some sites have 30-amp or 50-amp hookups, and the campground has coin-operated showers, flush toilets and water spigots throughout.

This is the campground for Pinkham Notch, Great Gulf, Wildcat, Carter-Moriah, Gorham, the Mount Washington Auto Road side of the mountain and larger White Mountain trips. Dolly Copp is also useful for campers who want more scale and flexibility than Dry River or Lafayette Place.

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Mountain weather can change fast, even in summer, so Dolly Copp should be treated as a mountain base camp rather than a normal lowland campground.

AMC high huts: backcountry alternatives, not campgrounds

The AMC huts are included for hikers who want to move beyond car camping into hike-in mountain overnights. They are not campgrounds and should not be described as drive-up lodging. They are backcountry huts in the White Mountains, and they require the same planning and weather judgment as other serious mountain trips.

Lakes of the Clouds Hut, Mount Washington area

Lakes of the Clouds is the Mount Washington hut to highlight. It is not a casual campground substitute. It is a high mountain overnight for hikers who are prepared for above-treeline weather, steep approaches and Presidential Range exposure.

It is one of the clearest “beyond camping” options for someone using western Maine and New Hampshire as mountain country. It shifts the overnight experience from car camping to hut-based mountain travel.

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Lakes of the Clouds is suited to Mount Washington, Mount Monroe and Presidential Range trips; hut-to-hut hiking; above-treeline sunsets; and experienced hikers who want a bed and meals instead of a tent. Weather exposure is serious, and casual family campers should not treat it as lodging unless they understand the hike, the route and the conditions.

Greenleaf Hut, Franconia Ridge area

Greenleaf Hut is the natural AMC companion to Lafayette Place. AMC describes Greenleaf as offering high mountain views of Franconia Ridge, Cannon Mountain and the Kinsmans.

The hut shows the difference between a Franconia Notch campground and a hike-in mountain overnight. Lafayette Place is the drive-up base camp. Greenleaf is the hut-based mountain experience.

Greenleaf is suited to Franconia Ridge, Mount Lafayette, hut-based family hiking, a first AMC hut stay and campers who want to turn a Franconia Notch trip into a more ambitious overnight. Short approaches in the White Mountains can still be steep, rocky and weather-exposed, so Greenleaf should be treated as mountain travel, not lodging with a trail attached.