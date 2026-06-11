Mexico Town Manager Jack Gaudet, left, presents the 2026 Spirit of America award June 2 to Richie Philbrick for his volunteer work for the community. Philbrick, who chairs the Select Board, was honored with a plaque adorned with an eagle and American flag at the board meeting at the Mexico Town Office, 134 Main St. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

MEXICO — The town Select Board presented two community volunteers with Mexico’s 2026 Spirit of America awards at its meeting Tuesday, June 2, at the Mexico Town Office.

Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary President Rowena “Rena” Nichols and Select Board Chair Richie Philbrick were recognized for their freewill contributions to Mexico by Town Manager Jack Gaudet.

Nichols was nominated by Barbara Arsenault.

“While many members vary from year to year for being active, Rena has been consistent with her support of area veterans,” Gaudet said. “She’s always the first to volunteer for events, whether it has been for the women’s veterans or the Vietnam veterans luncheons.

“She often helps behind the scenes with fundraising for the Legion, which is the second largest in the state, to stay afloat,” he said. “Recently she coordinated with the Legion for the Four Chaplains Ceremony, an event which involves speakers, the auxiliary, Legion and Scouts.”

Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary President Rowena Nichols, right, accepts the 2026 Spirit of America award June 2 as Mexico Town Manager Jack Gaudet, left, and Select Board Chair Richie Philbrick congratulate her at the Mexico Town Office at 134 Main St. “This is quite an award,” Nichols said while holding an engraved plaque with an American flag and eagle.” I didn’t expect to get this.” (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

“This is quite an award,” Nichols said after being presented with an engraved plaque with an American flag and eagle. “I didn’t expect to get this. I just do it because I like doing it and I like to give back to the veterans.”

Advertisement

Gaudet then addressed Philbrick, who he nominated. He said the model for the Spirit of America organization is volunteerism.

“Volunteering takes time, dedicated time,” he said. “Most of the years in Mexico, Richie has volunteered and has been involved with multiple organizations dedicated to helping people.”

They include the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks; Scouting America, which was previously called Boy Scouts; Select Board; Hope Association; Fraternal Order of Eagles; and this year being grand knight of the Knights of Columbus.

“Over time, he has risen to head these local chapters, which promote volunteering to help others,” Gaudet said.

“I was surprised by this,” Philbrick said. “The reason I get involved is my parents also said, ‘You can either be part of the solution or part of the problem.’ If you want to be part of the solution, get involved, because you can complain all you want, but you’re not going to get nothing done.”