Festival-goers dance with glow sticks and pool noodles during a past year's The Happening at Harry Brown’s Farm in Starks. The four-day music and arts festival returns June 18-21 for its 36th year. (Courtesy of Harry Brown’s Farm)

STARKS — A festival born from cannabis-law protest and reshaped over decades into a music and arts gathering will return to Harry Brown’s Farm from June 18-21 for its 36th year.

The Happening, held on the hillside farm in Starks, has evolved from its Hempstock roots into a four-day celebration of music, art and community, with more than 40 performances planned across three stages.

Casey O’Connor of Harry Brown’s Farm said the festival has lasted because it has continued to change.

“Probably the biggest reason we are still here is constant reinvention for each generation,” O’Connor said.

From 1991–2008, the farm was home to Hempstock, which O’Connor said was founded to protest cannabis laws in Maine. From 2009–2016, Harry’s Hoe Down carried that effort forward with a focus on law reform, which O’Connor said was successful in 2016.

After that, the gathering moved away from politics and toward artistry.

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“Since that time, our focus has shifted away from politics and towards celebration of art, music and community,” O’Connor said. “The Happening was created in response to COVID-era questions, ‘Is Harry’s still happening?’”

Liz Bills and Dog8Dog perform during a spontaneous collaboration during a past year’s The Happening music and arts festival at Harry Brown’s Farm in Starks. Organizer Casey O’Connor said the festival emphasizes women and nonbinary performers at all levels. (Courtesy of Harry Brown’s Farm)

This year’s lineup includes returning performers and new acts. O’Connor said about half the artists each year are making their debut on one of the festival’s three stages.

Future Joy, which blends saxophone, electronic dance music and live vocals, will be the featured artist Saturday night. Other scheduled performers include Starks native folk artists Sagittarius Rising, Farmington rock band Complete Utter Opposite and Wilton singer-songwriter Darby Sabin, who has toured internationally.

The lineup also includes Maine artists David Pontbriand Sitar, a classical musician, and hip-hop artist Treelock.

Beyond the music, the festival will include live art demonstrations, artisan vendors, workshops, camping and family activities. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Family camping and accessible camping options are available.

A new addition this year is a Saturday morning cacao ceremony led by Jess Olson, also known as Songbird. Olson will lead a sound healing session at the LilyPad Stage, with a warm cacao drink provided for the audience.

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Other scheduled highlights include live art installations, the late-night Unicorn Tea Party, and Costume Contest and Beach Rave gatherings at the LilyPad Stage.

O’Connor said the festival’s identity is also shaped by who gets featured on stage and behind the scenes.

“We feature women and nonbinary folks prominently at all levels and not as token performers,” O’Connor said.

For O’Connor, that mix of returning faces, new performers and changing purpose is what has kept the gathering alive on Harry’s Hill for more than three decades.

Tickets, schedules and more information are available at HarrysHill.net.